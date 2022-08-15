Ellucian Welcomes Jeff Dinski as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Experienced EdTech and Business Leader to Drive Growth Strategy and Corporate Development

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced Jeff Dinski as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Reporting to the CEO, Mr. Dinski will be responsible for driving our growth strategy with a focus on market expansion leading our strategy and insights, analyst relations and Ellucian's broader corporate development efforts.

"With a strong track record in EdTech and market analysis and strategy, Jeff brings deep experience in helping organizations unlock value and prioritize investments in support of their strategic vision and mission," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "I am pleased to welcome Jeff to Ellucian and look forward to working with him to achieve even stronger growth and market engagement as we accelerate our move to SaaS helping the institutions we serve better achieve their goals."

"Having spent the last decade advising many of the most significant companies in the broader EdTech landscape and also as a product and market development executive, I have seen first-hand the impact of Ellucian's leadership in the market in support of the global higher education community," said Jeff Dinski. "I am excited to join a great team of leaders and be part of their mission to deliver digital transformation solutions that create better outcomes for every institution and the students they serve."

Mr. Dinski joins Ellucian from Tyton Partners, where he was a Partner in the strategy consulting practice. He has had an extensive career as an entrepreneur and in executive roles in the education and media sectors. Prior to Tyton, Mr. Dinski spent nearly four years serving as Vice President of Business Development and then as General Manager of Consumer Services at Parchment, a digital credential company for transcripts and diplomas. He was also the co-founder of the ecommerce business GaggleofChicks.com and held a variety of leadership roles at Comcast Interactive Media, and CBS Interactive.

Mr. Dinski began his career in media and television as a researcher and writer for NBC Sports and he later was part of the team that launched ESPN's first live morning show, Cold Pizza, where he served as head writer and producer.

Mr. Dinski holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering, with a major in Mechanical & Aeropace Engineering from Princeton University and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

