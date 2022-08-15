Hepsiburada's last-mile delivery service HepsiJet announces a brand new patent to accelerate speed of delivery

HepsiJet's new innovation, which shortens delivery times, has been registered by TURKPATENT.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, continues to deliver innovation to make the lives of its customers easier. The latest creative solution to raise the bar in e-commerce experience in Türkiye is HepsiJet's new "Multi-Vehicle Route Optimization" technology. Hepsiburada's fast delivery service, HepsiJet, delivers orders from all categories across Türkiye with flexible delivery options and now accelerates its speed with this innovative new feature.

HepsiJet continues innovation with its new 'Multi-Vehicle Route Optimization'

The invention, "Multi-Vehicle Route Optimization" developed by HepsiJet engineering team, eliminates the problems faced in cargo routing to a large extent. This solution allows users to access the delivery management system with mobile or website applications to have orders delivered within a time interval determined by the buyer, supported by an optimization module. If there is more than one type of delivery vehicle at the point of receiving the order, the shipments are grouped according to the priority order and the vehicle types in line with the limits of the destinations. This innovative system has recently been registered by TURKPATENT.

Provides speed and efficiency in deliveries

This innovation creates a model according to the priority of the shipments and distance matrix between the delivery and receiving points of the orders. The system also allows adding special time parameters to the route time in exceptional cases, allowing manual intervention when necessary, and viewing the created route plan via mobile and web applications. HepsiJet's "Multi-Vehicle Route Optimization", with its innovative processes and solutions, provides high efficiency in delivery processes of cargo orders by taking into account possible problems and critical constraints.

The innovation was inspired by 'ant colonies'

In this innovation, HepsiJet engineering team was inspired by the natural miracle and instinct of ant colonies carrying food to their nests. In this system, the location of the distribution center and the vehicle information are included in the planning in addition to the shipment information. All shipping information for the delivery point is then analyzed and the vehicle information, order information and delivery address set are used as constraints on route planning. An innovative multi-vehicle distribution scenario is achieved by calculating the delivery costs of each possible route and making a single route to all locations in the set of delivery addresses. With the addition of the total delivery volume to this plan, the entire delivery process is handled end-to-end in the most efficient way, with the optimal number of vehicles used from the available vehicles.

