InventHelp Inventor Develops Tree Stand (CCT-4703)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife always wanted to decorate big Christmas trees but found it difficult to move the tree on her own so I created this," said inventor of No Drag Tree from Hillsboro, OH. "With the use of this product, the consumer would not have to worry about lifting the tree or sliding precariously."

Invention allows decorators to easily position lights, ornaments, garland, and other tree décor around the entire perimeter of the tree to create a more attractive holiday centerpiece.Throughout the holiday season, the tree could easily be moved in order to vacuum or clean. Innovative design could eliminate the frustration associated with tangled strands of lights also. This product would be great for anyone who has a Christmas tree and ideal to elderly, disabled, and single people

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati, OH sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

