NORTHSTAR BEGINS 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR IN A NEW LOCATION WITH A FRESH LOOK

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar announces the opening of its new campus and unveils a refreshed logo.

After extensive planning and design, supported by EDC for project management, UrbanCore as a general contractor, and Baskervill for architectural services, Northstar is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new campus, located at 11501 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059.

The new location sits on more than 10 acres and includes a newly renovated 21,000 square foot facility that will house both Northstar Academy and Northstar Career Center (formerly named Career Academy). Future plans include the addition of a multipurpose gym and Community Center and an athletic field.

In addition to the opening of the new campus, Northstar is pleased to announce a refreshed logo. The refreshed look signifies a new chapter in Northstar's history and helps showcase a sense of unity and inclusiveness for the entire Northstar community.

This exciting moment for Northstar is funded by a Capital Campaign supported by generous donors from the community. To date, the campaign has raised $8 million.

Crystal Trent, Head of School, stated, "This is a thrilling step toward the future of Northstar. After 22 years in our enchanting train car building, we are excited about the possibilities this new campus affords our students and staff. This new home they so richly deserve. Without incredible support from our donors, who recognize the dedication and commitment of our faculty and staff, this milestone would not have been achieved."

Come visit Northstar on August 25th from 9:30-11:00 am as the doors officially open to the public with a formal ribbon cutting ceremony. All are welcome to attend.

About Northstar: Northstar promotes educational excellence and career opportunities for students with disabilities who have academic, physical, or social challenges. Northstar is licensed by the Virginia Department of Education and is a fully accredited member of the Virginia Association of Independent Schools. Northstar consists of two signature programs: Northstar Academy which serves students ages 5-22 (grades K-12); and Northstar Career Center which serves juniors, seniors and young adults. Learn more at www.NorthstarVA.org .

Northstar does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin in the administration of its education policies, admission policies, programs or athletic and other school administered programs.

