Redgrave Data Announces Exceptional Market Momentum with New Professional Team Members, Achievements, and Planned European Expansion

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave Data, a full-service ALSP created to solve the most complicated and sophisticated data challenges, today announced it has seen enormous growth over the last six months, with a substantial increase in client business in the U.S. as well as new business prospects overseas since its launch at the start of 2022. The company has also added a number of highly accomplished legal and data science professionals to its team, and disclosed plans to establish a significant presence in Germany to serve current and future global clients by the close of 2022.

With highly customized and innovative services and solutions centered at the intersection of the law, technology, and science, Redgrave Data reimagines how data is analyzed and used to provide defensible technology strategies, insight, and solutions to clients facing challenges related to electronically stored information. The Redgrave Data team is co-founded and led by Mollie Nichols, who is joined by other co-founders Scott Culbertson, Dave Lewis, Mark Noel, and Lindsey Worth.

Growth Fueled by New Clients

Redgrave Data's North American expansion has been propelled by several new anchor clients, which include some of the world's largest tech companies that increasingly require thorough and timely outcomes to data challenges associated with legal matters. Corporations faced with near impossible eDiscovery deadlines and millions of documents turn to Redgrave Data to fix technology and process issues, and to deploy sophisticated analytics and custom machine learning models.

"Since Redgrave Data launched this past January, the company has grown almost 200% as a result of an impressive crop of household name brands that turned to us for our expertise in the legal and technology fields," said Mollie Nichols, CEO of Redgrave Data. "Our growth is attributed to a sizable amount of work with tech giants. Redgrave Data's bespoke solutions development for clients is on track to outpace our original projections when we launched, and we are absolutely thrilled."

Dave Lewis Named to Institute for Experiential AI Ethics Advisory Board

Redgrave Data Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Dave Lewis has been named an inaugural member of the AI Ethics Advisory Board (AIEB) organized by the Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University. AIEB provides corporations with client-tailored AI ethics boards and expert independent guidance on responsible AI deployment. Their on-demand multidisciplinary teams avoid the need for enterprises to find, assess, and compensate an in-house AI ethics board while dealing with the ever-changing societal and regulatory landscape around artificial intelligence.

Lewis, who has over three decades of experience in artificial intelligence and statistics, supports Redgrave Data clients in implementing and defending processes that address complex information management issues in litigation, corporate investigations, and regulatory oversight. "I'm honored to join the Institute's distinguished scholars and thinkers and congratulate professors Ricardo Baeza-Yates and Cansu Canca on organizing this novel endeavor," said Lewis. "My involvement is a part of Redgrave Data providing its clientele with the latest thinking and guidance on ethically and responsibly deploying AI to achieve business outcomes, while protecting privacy and security."

Tara Emory Achieves Chambers Band 1 Level In Its Renowned USA Litigation Support Guide

Tara Emory, Redgrave Data's senior vice president of strategic operations and consulting, has been ranked for the last four years by Chambers USA nationwide Litigation Support Guide, rising through the Band rankings. In 2022, Tara emerged in Band 1 for USA Litigation Support - eDiscovery, one of only two people to do so.1 "What sets [Tara] apart is her ability to really listen to what the client needs and bring it to fruition," said Nichols. "She has a deep understanding of the challenges clients face not only from a technological perspective, but also from a legal perspective. That's a rare and valuable combination."

About Redgrave Data

Redgrave Strategic Data Solutions, LLC (Redgrave Data) provides innovative and defensible technology strategies, insights, services, and solutions to clients who face electronically stored information challenges. The firm's expertise in the intersection of technology and the law, including its hands-on approach to client data, allow it to address the toughest challenges in litigation, investigations, information governance, data privacy, and other regulatory matters. Affiliated with Redgrave LLP, the leading law firm specializing in information law, Redgrave Data is operated by an executive team comprised of industry luminaries in data and information governance, privacy, analytics, litigation, and eDiscovery. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.redgravedata.com/

