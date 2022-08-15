Subject: David Piercy returns to American Landmaster as Director of Marketing and Creative

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Landmaster brings back David Piercy full time as the Director of Marketing and Creative. David brings over 12 years of experience in marketing and design including strategies around: ecommerce, branding, digital advertising, social, sales funnels, and product launches. David previously worked for American Landmaster from 2017 – late of 2021 and left briefly to explore a new venture before returning back to American Landmaster in June 2022.

David Piercy directing a video/photoshoot on a construction site in Fort Wayne, IN

David Piercy returns "Full Throttle" to American Landmaster - Bringing new innovation to their marketing and creative.

"There are few companies out there that give you full control of your department and let you take it to where your imagination leads you. American Landmaster does just that. We need to be able to react quickly to market conditions, opportunities, and challenges. There can't be red tape, daunting meetings, or micromanagement. I love how American Landmaster believes in an emerging-ideas approach, a bottom-up tactic, that encourages the people to bring ideas to the executive team… not the other way (top-down only). I am excited to bring my experience and ideas back to the American Landmaster organization. This will be fun." Says David Piercy.

David received his Bachelors in Graphic Design from Indiana University, Bloomington. He also competed as an All-American NCAA DIV I diver for the university leading as team captain for two of the five years.

"David comes with a unique sense of creativity and passion that American Landmaster needs. You can give him a brief concept that he'll dive into and bring to fruition quickly." Says Jeff Bannister – President of American Landmaster. "I worked with David for several years to launch our new branding, product, advertising and other marketing efforts in the past. It can be hard to find a single person that can shift into so many different roles. David can shift quickly into different roles where the business needs the most attention. We have several new disruptive products that we'll be bringing to the industry in the near future and we'll need David's creativity, personality and tenacity to help market them effectively. We're glad to have him back." Concludes Jeff.

About American Landmaster: ALM has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. ALM distributes through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the very best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information please visit www.americanlandmaster.com .

David Piercy flying a drone at a video/photoshoot in Wimberley, Texas (PRNewswire)

Person on top of American Landmaster UTV (PRNewswire)

David Piercy driving a UTV in Wimberley, Texas (PRNewswire)

David Piercy directing a video/photoshoot in Wimberley, Texas (PRNewswire)

David Piercy directing a video/photoshoot in Wimberley, Texas (PRNewswire)

