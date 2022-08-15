TriNet Adds Ring Chief Inventor and Founder Jamie Siminoff, WeWork CEO and Chairman Sandeep Mathrani, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen to Roster of Distinguished Speakers at TriNet PeopleForce 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of three new speakers to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place at the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY, and virtually from anywhere.

New speakers announced for award-winning TriNet PeopleForce 2022, Including the head of WeWork, chief inventor and founder of Ring, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream co-founder. (PRNewswire)

The added speakers are:

Jamie Siminoff - Chief Inventor and Founder, Ring

Sandeep Mathrani - CEO and Chairman, WeWork

Ben Van Leeuwen - Co-founder and CEO, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

"TriNet PeopleForce 2022 kicks off next month and the official countdown is on," said Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO at TriNet. "The exceptional lineup of inspirational thought leaders and innovators from varied backgrounds provides something for everyone and will certainly deliver on our promise of providing passion, purpose, and perseverance to SMBs."

Previously announced speakers include former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, and former Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. Also featured will be best-selling author and feminist activist Gloria Steinem, world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, and former Ukrainian Press Secretary Iuliia Mendel.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Register to attend virtually or live in New York by visiting peopleforce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2021, visit: PeopleForce 2021 | TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com













