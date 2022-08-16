For the 8th Time Lexitas Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2883 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 189%

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Lexitas is No. 2883 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"It is a special honor to have achieved an Inc. 5000 ranking for the 8th year in a row," says Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Our continued growth is the result of our outstanding, dedicated employees and service providers. This honor belongs to them and their continued focus and execution on customer service and excellence while creating a work environment for success. I am so proud of the company we have built. This kind of growth and success doesn't just happen. It takes hard work, dedication and passion and I believe we have something special!"

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

