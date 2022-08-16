Brevettar Announces Agreements with Fathead, Homage, Outerstuff, Ruffneck and Arocam Sports for the Rights to the U.S. National Soccer Team Players

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevettar announced today five new licensees in conjunction with the US National Soccer Team Players Association , USNSTPA represents the rights of the members of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team.

The licensed player merchandise soon to be available for fans includes retro-inspired graphic sweatshirts and t-shirts from HOMAGE, wall graphics from Fathead, name and number t-shirts from Outerstuff and scarves from Ruffneck. Additionally, Arocam Sports' PlayerPrinting.com division has been licensed to distribute player name and kits for jerseys to retailers throughout the country.

"Brevettar is proud to represent the best current soccer players that America has to offer and these new licensees are a tremendous start for the foundation of best-in-class organizations that will ensure fans can connect with and show their support for the stars of the U.S. National Soccer Team as we approach the FIFA World Cup later this year," said Stu Crystal, General Manager of Brevettar."

"The Players Association is pleased to welcome these new licensees which will be offering top quality products to celebrate the players of this country's national soccer team." said Mark Levinstein, the outside General Counsel and acting Executive Director of the Players Association.

About Brevettar

Brevettar, the exclusive licensing agent for Upper Deck and the USNSTPA, is a full-service sports licensing agency that maximizes revenue by connecting elite brands with strategic collaborations and licensing opportunities. Learn more and view Brevettar's portfolio of exclusive licensed merchandise at www.brevettar.com

About the USNSTPA

The U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association is the labor organization for the current members of the United States Men's National Team, as well as a membership organization for alumni. Founded in 1996, The Players Association represents the men's National Team players in collective bargaining with the United States Soccer Federation and advances the interests of the current and former members of the U.S. Men's National Team and the United States soccer community. www.ussoccerplayers.com

About HOMAGE

Founded in 2007, HOMAGE turns back the clock with shout-outs to eclectic moments and personalities in sports, music, and popular culture. From Billie Jean King to Larry Bird, our clothing tells stories of triumph, individualism and hustle, preserving the old school and creating new legacies. www.homage.com

About Ruffneck

Ruffneck Scarves, founded in 2007, is the world's leading provider of licensed soccer scarves. Ruffneck is the official scarf provider to US Soccer, MLS, NHL, USMNTPA, USWNTPA and many more leagues and clubs around the globe. www.ruffneckscarves.com

About Fathead

Fathead, founded in 2006, is the industry leader for authentic, officially licensed sports, entertainment, and custom wall graphics. Fathead gives fans the opportunity to express their passion by bringing their favorite inspiration to life. Fathead carries thousands of images and maintains over 150 license agreements with leading consumer brands across many industries and professional sports leagues. For more information, visit fathead.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

About Outerstuff

Founded in 1983, Outerstuff remains a majority owned family and operated business that has grown from a small children's outerwear company to a global leading and trusted designer, manufacturer and marketer of sports licensed apparel. Headquartered in New York City with offices located throughout all major International markets, Outerstuff has major licenses that include; MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, Team USA, over 250 colleges and other leagues bringing products to over 3,000+ retailers and millions of sports fans around the world. www.outerstuff.com

About PlayerPrinting.com

PlayerPrinting.com is the exclusive distributor for dekoGraphics, the official name and number supplier for the US Soccer Federation. A division of Arocam Sports, PlayerPrinting.com is a b2b platform that services over 140 soccer specialty and sporting goods retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

www.playerprinting.com

