Couchbase Enables Hammerhead to Create an Exceptional Cycling Experience with Fast, Always Available Data

Hammerhead's Karoo 2, a Highly-customizable Data-driven Cycling Device, Leverages Couchbase Mobile to Deliver Detailed Ride Reports and Rich Data for Cyclists

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), provider of a leading modern database for enterprise applications, today announced a partnership with Hammerhead , a technology company with a mission to inspire and empower all people to unlock their athletic potential through cycling. Powered by Couchbase Mobile , Hammerhead's Karoo 2 is an advanced cycling computer with cutting-edge features, including predictive path technology. Couchbase enables Hammerhead to provide seamless data syncing — regardless of internet connectivity — for an easy and reliable cycling experience for users.

Leveraging the scalability, agility and flexibility of Couchbase with AWS, Hammerhead can deliver an always-fast and always-on experience for cyclists anywhere at any time. Through Couchbase Mobile and Karoo's sensor features like GPS, speedometer, heart rate monitor and barometric sensor, users can view a detailed report following each ride that syncs to their unique account in the cloud. Additionally, the offline capabilities of Couchbase Mobile enable Karoo to provide precise navigation, including turn-by-turn directions and maps for riders to follow the routes of their choice, which is critical as internet connectivity is often intermittent during rides.

"Couchbase is at the center of what we do at Hammerhead, and its technology has provided us with unmatched scalability," said Brian Oberholtzer, vice president of software at Hammerhead. "Couchbase's ability to sync, even when network connectivity is nonexistent, competitively positions Hammerhead in the industry. The simplicity of getting a cycling route onto Karoo is what makes us unique. With Couchbase, we are able to provide the best experience for athletes and are excited about where we can take our product innovation in the future."

Alongside Couchbase, Hammerhead was able to create bidirectional syncing through AWS cloud and develop a one-of-a-kind connected experience where cyclists can link their Karoo accounts to various third-party platforms. Karoo is accessible to cyclists of all backgrounds — from beginners to professionals alike — who all use the data collected by Hammerhead to amplify their cycling experience. Scalability is top of mind for Hammerhead as it grows, and in partnership with Couchbase, Hammerhead is able to provide a reliable database for all customers.

"As an agile-oriented business, we conduct frequent software releases. With Couchbase's incredibly resilient version management, we've been able to add data incrementally as we've put out releases without running into any data migration problems," added Oberholtzer.

Ravi Mayuram, CTO of Couchbase said, "We are thrilled to partner with Hammerhead in its ongoing development of Karoo 2. Couchbase Mobile was purpose-built for use cases that encounter unreliable connectivity but require an always-on experience. We look forward to innovating further alongside Hammerhead to provide customers with seamless and uninterrupted syncing capabilities across devices."

Earlier this year, Hammerhead proudly joined the SRAM community of brands. Hammerhead remains a standalone brand within the SRAM portfolio and continues to focus on innovation and product advancement. To learn more about why cyclists choose Hammerhead Karoo 2, please visit https://www.hammerhead.io/ .

About Hammerhead

Hammerhead® is a cycling technology company with a mission to inspire & empower all people to unlock their athletic potential through cycling. Launched in 2013, Hammerhead raised over $14 Million from prominent investors including NEXT VENTŪRES, KB Partners, Primary, and Chris Froome. Hammerhead currently operates as a stand-alone brand within the SRAM® portfolio.

About Couchbase

At Couchbase, we believe data is at the heart of the enterprise. We empower developers and architects to build, deploy, and run their most mission-critical applications. Couchbase delivers a high-performance, flexible and scalable modern database that runs across the data center and any cloud. Many of the world's largest enterprises rely on Couchbase to power the core applications their businesses depend on. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.

