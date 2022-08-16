Lattice Welcomes Veteran Operations Executive Lexi Reese to Board

The former Gusto and Google executive brings more than 20 years of operational and strategic experience to the People Success software company for its next phase of growth.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people success platform for businesses with people-first cultures, is pleased to welcome Lexi Reese, former COO of Gusto, to Lattice's Board of Directors. Reese brings more than 20 years of operational leadership expertise from world-leading growth companies to Lattice for its next phase of growth.

"Lattice was founded on the idea that people-centric leadership is the key not only to happier employees but more successful companies," said Jack Altman, CEO and co-founder of Lattice. "Lexi has lived and breathed this philosophy at some of the best organizations in the world, and I'm so grateful to have her leadership on our board as Lattice enters its next stage of growth."

Reese has spent her career building world-class, mission-driven organizations such as Google, American Express, and Gusto, that empower companies and people to grow and perform at their best. One of her guiding principles is that every human should have equitable access to information, funding, and work, in order to not only survive but thrive.

"I firmly believe that companies today must be a force for good," Lexi Reese said. "Jack and his team have a palpable commitment to building Lattice conscientiously, to serve the interests of both its companies and their employees. As the world's reliance on the tech sector deepens in the new world of work, I am excited to join the Board and look forward to working with the team as they continue their mission to make work meaningful and build an industry-leading software platform that truly enables people success."

Lattice continues to focus on its mission to make work meaningful and empower businesses through people success. Most recently, Lattice was recognized as Forbes Cloud 100 company, Inc's Best Workplaces, and received multiple Fortune's Best of placements including Best Workplace for Millennials and Best Workplace for Parents.

In addition to offering solutions for performance management, OKRs, and Goals, the company also recently announced its new product line expansion to include Compensation, a product offering aimed at connecting performance and compensation to drive employee engagement and retention by providing more clarity and transparency into pay decisions and empowering employers to make more equitable choices.

About Lattice

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organizations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list two years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,500 customers worldwide including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

