Rootines Announces NICU Follow-Up Solution

RED OAK, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASD.ai LLC, parent company of Rootines is pleased to announce the preview of their NICU follow-up solution at this year's National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN) conference.

Rootines by ASD.ai LLC (PRNewswire)

Rootines announces preview of new NICU follow-up solution.

According to the March of Dimes, 1 in 10 babies in the US is born prematurely before 37 weeks. Premature birth can put baby at risk for long term health problems such as intellectual disabilities, hearing loss, cerebral palsy and more. Tracking an infant and parents after discharge from the NICU enables early intervention and expands the practice of family centered care.

Rootines supports the NICU follow-up clinic via a robust platform with an easy to use app for the parent to input information on feeding, weight, oxygen therapy, and medication. Importantly, parental stress is also monitored so that support can be provided when the need is identified. Rootines is a leap forward in discharge planning and developmental tracking for the NICU population. By integrating with the hospital EMR and alerting clinicians of changes via the Rootines Clinical Dashboard, Rootines enhances both the care and patient experience for each individual child.

Please visit us this September at the National Association of Neonatal Nurses (NANN) conference booth 219 for a walk through of the platform and see how Rootines can add value to your efforts to support healthy babies and their parents.

Want an early preview? You can schedule a demonstration of the solution today by emailing sales@asd.ai

Rootines is HIPAA compliant with medical grade security. Rootines is focused on solutions for pediatric complex chronic conditions. NICU follow-up solution joins current offerings supporting Autism and Mental Health with GI monitoring in development. If you are a hospital, therapy center or other clinical professional and would like pricing or to schedule a demo, please contact us today at sales@asd.ai.

Download the app today on iOS or Android. More information on Rootines and its parent company ASD.ai LLC can be found at www.rootines.app.

Contact: Tamera Jackson

CEO/Co-Founder

TJ@asd.ai

860.759.5753

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASD.ai LLC