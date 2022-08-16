UnitedHealthcare and Aetna added to Hella Health's growing digital Medicare enrollment platform

Adds plans that already serve 15 million older Americans

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicare plans from UnitedHealthcare and Aetna are now available for older Americans on Hella Health <www.hellahealth.com>, a state-of-the-art digital advisor that transforms the Medicare shopping experience. With UnitedHealthcare and Aetna plans on its platform alongside its existing Humana and multiple regional plan relationships, Hella can now offer thousands of coverage options. Carriers available on the Hella Health platform currently serve approximately 15 million Medicare Advantage members representing 60% of the market share.

Hella Health is a technology platform that deploys technology to help older Americans find exactly the right Medicare plan for them from the thousands of options available. Hella aligns its interests with the customers and does not receive marketing incentives from insurers or use telephonic marketing and call centers.

"We are thrilled to be working with UnitedHealthcare and Aetna," said Rafal Walkiewicz, founder and CEO of Hella Health. "At Hella Health, we empower people to live healthy, happy lives. For us, this means helping older Americans find the right Medicare coverage for their particular needs while explicitly rejecting the bad sales practices present in the Medicare market."

In addition to its Medicare Personal Shopper tool, Hella Health demystifies Medicare with its Medicare Coach, which explains in the simplest terms the choices available in the marketplace. With interactive tools, Hella Health advises users on when to enroll and alerts them of important timelines.

About Hella Health

Hella Health is a state-of-the-art digital advisor that modernizes the Medicare shopping experience. Through cutting-edge technology and an intuitive web-based platform, Hella Health serves the new generation of Medicare-eligible individuals who want to be informed about their health insurance options and proactive in finding the right coverage. Hella Health also operates HiHella.com, a website that offers smart, useful, thought-provoking, and engaging content to millions of older Americans to help inform and inspire them as they enter a new stage of their lives. Hella Health's vision is to empower people to live healthy, happy lives through the use of technology to simplify the Medicare journey and allow people's needs and preferences to be key drivers.

