CRITICALSTART® Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Time

The company's tremendous growth comes as organizations strive to manage the increasing volume of threats and the gap in cybersecurity talent

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Returning to the Inc. 5000 list again this year, the company's rapid growth comes at a time when organizations continue to find themselves ill-equipped to battle the increasing volume of cyber threats amid widespread staff shortages.

"Stopping business disruptions caused by security breaches in today's volatile and sophisticated threat environment requires around-the-clock detection of virtually every security event with a quick response," said Rob Davis, Founder and CEO of Critical Start. "Understaffed IT teams simply can't keep up and the demand for MDR services has soared. Critical Start empowers our customers to stay ahead of adversaries with effective 24/7/365 monitoring of security alerts with far fewer headcount and in a fraction of the time."

Critical Start serves hundreds of MDR customers with a focus on medium and large enterprises across a broad range of industries including manufacturing, retail, government, healthcare, financial services and energy. The company's technology and security operation center analysts leverage a deep pool of behavioral data to automatically resolve over 99% of security alerts, while providing critical outcomes to customers that include reduced risk and improved team productivity. In addition to the company's MDR platform, Critical Start's Cyber Incident Response Team provides hands-on readiness, response and forensic services for enterprise security teams.

In the last three years, Critical Start has grown annual recurring revenue by more than 400% and diversified its channel network across 90 channel partners through its integrations with third-party cybersecurity software providers. In April 2022, the company secured a $215 million strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners to help further develop technology, product and service offerings and meaningfully expand its talented teams to meet the massive market demand.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform (ZTAP) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry (TBR) and MOBILESOC. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate, and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

