Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesam Yazdi, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 10.000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 21.97 per share. After this transaction, Hesam Yazdi and close associates owns 927,150 shares in GiG, including 64,550 shares via pension savings plans.

For further information, contact:

Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

