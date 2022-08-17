Leadership North Texas Announces Lineup for Class 14

Leadership North Texas Builds Regional Stewards through Graduate-Level Program
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Texas Commission, a public-private partnership dedicated to advancing the vibrancy of the North Texas region, has selected the members of Leadership North Texas Class 14. Leadership North Texas is a graduate-level, regional leadership program that recruits, develops and supports stewards of our region. Oncor is the presenting sponsor for the program.
Class 14 is made up of 32 leaders from across North Texas in a variety of industry sectors including elected officials, municipal leaders, education leaders and the business community.
Since the program launched in 2008, Leadership North Texas has graduated over 400 leaders including a state representative, numerous mayors and city council members, a county commissioner, business and non-profit executives and higher education leaders.
"Leadership North Texas continues to be the region's top professional development program for management level executives proving that regionalism is a must in North Texas," said Chris Wallace, President and CEO of the North Texas Commission and an alumnus of the program. "Convening public and private sector leaders together to address our region's greatest challenges is the bedrock of the Commission. LNT participants have a long track record of becoming regionalists who work together to ensure that we improve our region's sustainability and inclusivity to further grow our economy."
Leadership North Texas meets nine times and covers topics such as regionalism, the North Texas economy, education and workforce, racial inequity, the cost of incarceration, and transportation and sustainability.
Jerod Anderson, City of Coppell
Amy Arnold, City of White Settlement
Jeannette Benefee, DFW International Airport
Kervin Campbell, Dunaway
Councilman Don Carroll, City of Coppell
Camilo Carvajal, MEMCO
Thuy Cobb, DFW International Airport
Dr. Jasmine Collier, Year Up
Cristina Criado, Criado & Associates, Inc.
Martha Fernandez, Dallas College
Janet Foreman, The Ascend Institute - Dallas College
Andrew Fortune, City of Plano
Joshua Griffith, Hillwood
Hon. Clyde C. Hairston, City of Lancaster
Sadaf Haq, Be In Health Foundation
Fraser Hay, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
John Heerwagen, Aetna, a CVS Health Company
Shannon Hicks, Town of Addison
June Jenkins, Noir Lifestyles of Collin County
Dr. LaJuanda Jones, Dallas College
Councilmember Jennifer Justice, City of Richardson
Dana MacDonald, Quest Employment Services
Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers Baseball Club
Shanee' Moore, Dallas College North Lake Campus
Trent Newell, Fidelity Investments
Andjelka Pavlovic, The Cooper Institute
Dylan Rafaty, North Texas Disability Chamber
Catherine Riggle, Children's Health
Mary Rosenbleeth, Town of Addison
Jane Santa Cruz, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Megan Stoub, Oncor
Alexandria Woodward, City of Mesquite
Established in 1971, the North Texas Commission is a unique public-private partnership that drives large impactful projects and legislative issues benefiting a robust 13-county region, and tackles the region's greatest challenges with board and staff subject matter experts who provide resources to market the region and educate future leaders. The Commission also manages the region's unified advocacy voice at the state and federal levels.
