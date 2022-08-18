19 Attorneys from Immigration Firm BAL Named 'Best Lawyers in America,' 22 Named 'Ones to Watch' by Best Lawyers®

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL is proud to announce that 19 of our attorneys have been recognized as The Best Lawyers in America® and 22 have been named Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ in immigration law. They will be featured in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, the only purely peer-review guide to the legal profession.
"This is a record achievement for so many of our elite attorneys to be recognized by this prestigious publication, both our established attorneys and our next generation of lawyers," said BAL Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "We know they are the best at what they do – as do the countless people whose lives they have changed for the better. Now the world knows too."
The following BAL attorneys, who practice all aspects of corporate immigration, are recognized as Best Lawyers®:
- Roberto Caballero, Partner, Houston, Texas. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016.
- Shehryar Chaudhry, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2021.
- Josiah Curtis, Senior Associate, Boston, Mass. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2022.
- Maria DeLapp, Partner, Chicago, Ill.
- Larry Drumm, Partner, Walnut Creek, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2021.
- Jeremy Fudge, Managing Partner, Dallas, Texas. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2020.
- Michelle Funk, Partner, McLean, Va. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2021.
- Frieda Garcia, Partner, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2016.
- Delya Ghosh, Partner, San Francisco, Calif.
- Kortney Gibson, Partner, Dallas, Texas. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2022.
- Jeff Joseph, Partner, Denver, Colo. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010.
- Tiffany Lam-Bentley, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas
- Lynden Melmed, Partner, Washington, D.C. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2013.
- Jessica Mullins-Ta, Partner, Dallas, Texas. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2022.
- Edward Rios, Partner, Boston, Mass. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2010.
- Petra Tang, Partner, Walnut Creek, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2017.
- Carla Tarazi, Partner, San Francisco, Calif. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2015.
- Mark Yelich, Partner, McLean, Va. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2021.
- Susan Wehrer, Partner, Dallas, Texas. Recognized in Best Lawyers since 2007.
These up-and-coming BAL attorneys are recognized as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in immigration law for 2023:
- Nazish Ali, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Peter Alphonso, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Shane Andrews, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Christopher Barnett, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Lynn Bonnello, Senior Associate, Santa Clara, Calif.
- J. Gabriel Castro, Associate, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Taylor Chapman, Senior Associate, Houston, Texas.
- Susan Kivuvani, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Kyle Klaudt, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Jason Kyriakides, Associate, Houston, Texas.
- Chad Li, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Amy Lighter-Steill, Senior Associate, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Gloria Luan, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.
- Tiffany Martinez, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.
- Jennifer McGill, Associate, Boston, Mass.
- Heather Oh, Senior Associate, New York, N.Y.
- Steven Plastrik, Senior Associate, Washington, D.C.
- Steven Quezada, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Smriti Sahni, Associate, Santa Clara, Calif.
- Michael Sela, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.
- Ashley Tseung, Senior Associate, Dallas, Texas.
- Emily Yao, Senior Associate, San Francisco, Calif.
See BAL's profile in Best Lawyers here.
BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.
BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the "Best Company for Diversity," the "Best HR Team" and the "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.
