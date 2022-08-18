Care Resource Opens New Midtown Miami Health Center

Reimagines the Delivery of Community Health

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource, a South Florida-based nonprofit and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), announces the opening of its new Midtown Miami location at 3510 Biscayne Blvd. According to Care Resource's CEO, Rick Siclari, "Our new health center significantly expands access to health services and transforms the delivery of vital health care and social services for Miami's rapidly growing populations."

Care Resource's new and innovative approach toward health care is reflected in the design of its Midtown Miami health center. "Visiting your doctor can often feel cold, impersonal, and stressful. We designed our health center to be inviting and welcoming for all our patients. This warm and relaxing atmosphere removes the stress and lets our patients know they're in good hands," Siclari explains. "The aesthetics support comfort with open spaces, large murals and artwork, and cozy colors that feel more at home, which contributes to improved physical and emotional wellness." In addition, the new health center incorporates Miami Modernist architecture (MiMo) - a regional style of architecture that developed in South Florida and can be observed along the Biscayne Boulevard corridor.

As the gap for health care access widens each year for underserved populations, this health center is poised to further serve those individuals that might otherwise be lost to care. Once the Midtown Miami health center reaches its capacity, it is estimated to provide medical and pediatric care to more than 7,000 individuals with over 21,000 annual visits. Additionally, the new dental care services are estimated to see a substantial increase.

Additional services include behavioral health, HIV prevention and linkage, social support services, and access to healthy food and nutritional counseling through the health center's Food for Life food pantry and nutritional center. These resources complement an array of comprehensive programs that address key social determinants of health, including housing assistance.

As an accredited Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH), all the health center's services are delivered in one location and raise the bar in defining high-quality care. "This health center goes a long way toward building a healthier community. When people have access to affordable and high-quality primary care, they won't delay seeking assistance for health concerns, thus avoiding an emergency, and enjoying better health outcomes," states Siclari.

For almost four decades, Care Resource has provided affordable, high-quality healthcare and support services to the most under-resourced and diverse medically underserved populations. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in South Florida, Care Resource has four locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

As a safety net for thousands of low-income, uninsured, and underinsured individuals, Care Resource's patients reflect the unique diversity of the local area, including people of color, women, children, adolescents, adults, veterans, and others, and maintains a longstanding commitment to providing services for the LGBTQIA+ community and those living with HIV. Care Resource's doors are open to all in need, regardless of the ability to pay.

