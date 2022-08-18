INEO's Retail Media Network ad inventory to be marketed by Adapt Media for national advertising campaigns

SURREY, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Adapt Media ("Adapt") to market INEO's Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising inventory to Adapt's advertising clients. Based in Toronto, Adapt has been successfully operating Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising networks on a national level for 24 years and is a leader in technology enabled advertising campaigns, providing street level and in-store advertising in over 1,000 cities and towns across Canada.

INEO Announces Strategic Advertising Partnership with Adapt Media. INEO’s Retail Media Network ad inventory to be marketed by Adapt Media for national advertising campaigns. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with Adapt Media is a major advancement for INEO's advertising pipeline due to Adapt's presence in the Toronto area and their strong national footprint," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "With their help in marketing our ad inventory, INEO will gain access to increased national advertising campaigns and a broader range of potential customers. Additionally, Adapt's expertise and reach will enhance our retailer acquisition efforts by bringing another credible partner to the table to drive the advertising revenue for INEO and our retail customers operating within our advertising supported model."

"Adapt Media is an agile place-based Out-of-Home provider specializing in the delivery of unique advertising locations and experiences," said Amanda Newell, Adapt's Chief Revenue Officer. "Given Canadian advertisers' increased reliance on retail media to target shoppers at the exact moment of purchase, we are delighted to ally ourselves with INEO's robust Retail Media Network, patented technology and incomparable data. INEO's AI-fueled DOOH will allow our national advertisers to truly monetize eyeballs by both capturing shopper attention with eye-grabbing offers and netting consumer demographic data to allow for current and future tracking on their path to purchase. Our INEO partnership is the ideal next step in Adapt's continuing goal to offer national advertisers optimum DOOH placement, measurement, and accountability, and we can't wait to showcase INEO's magnificent offering to brands and advertising agencies across Canada."

Frank Halbach, Managing Director of Media for INEO commented, "We were looking for a national partner, based in Toronto, the media center of Canada, and are thrilled to have formed this relationship with Adapt. We are excited to be working with Adapt as INEO grows its Retail Media Network of in-store digital signage."

The INEO Retail Media Network reaches over 2.4 million motivated shoppers each month with highly visible digital display screens at the entrance of retail stores. INEO's intelligent demographic and analytics data enables unprecedented visibility and targeting for location-based advertising by brands and advertisers.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

About Adapt Media ( www.adaptmedia.com )

Adapt Media, a trusted Canadian OOH provider, is focused on providing advertising space at premium airport lounges, DriveTest Ontario centres, and thousands of Circle K and independent convenience stores/gas stations across Canada. Adapt Media's sister company Chameleon Digital Media is a full-service digital agency with expertise in mobile location data. Now in its 24th year in business, Adapt Media has grown to include street-level and in-store advertising in over 1,000 cities and towns across the nation and is well-known for building bespoke ad networks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This news release uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's most recent annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.