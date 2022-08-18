Pawtocol Announces Plans to Build Multiple Pet Parks in Decentraland by the End of 2022

KINGDOM NFT Holders to Have Access to Exclusive Meetups, Dog Shows, and Adoption Events

Aventura, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pawtocol, creator of blockchain-powered solutions that improve the lives of pets and pet owners, today announced a strategic plan to build multiple private pet parks in Decentraland by the end of 2022. Pawtocol will develop their new pet parks on LAND parcels near the Genesis Plazas, making them convenient for users to find and gain access to.

"We are extremely excited to continue on our journey of creating the most robust blockchain-powered platform for pets and pet owners," said Colin Jordan, CEO of Pawtocol. "By having pet parks in one of the most popular metaverses out there today in Decentraland, we are going to be able to deliver experiences that are on par with other globally recognized brands like Nike, McDonalds, and even more relevant to us Chewy."

The new pet parks, which will be named prior to open, are going to play host to exclusive events for KINGDOM NFT holders. These events will include members-only meetups, dog shows where participants can win prizes for "best in show", adoption events with real shelters and rescues, and more.

Pawtocol's new NFT platform KINGDOM, which is set to launch in September 2022, will give users the ability to create custom NFTs of their own pets or create custom NFTs of pets they've always wanted. KINGDOM NFTs can be shared, liked by community members, and even earn their owners $UPI (Universal Pet Income, Pawtocol's utility token).

"We are firm believers in the future of the metaverse and the potential impact it will have on people's daily lives, which is why Pawtocol is making the investment in developing these pet parks. We are looking forward to continuing to bridge the gap between the physical lives and digital lives of pets and pet owners, while helping support rescues and shelters all over the country," said Jordan.

Pawtocol will start with 2-3 pet parks in Decentraland in 2022 and will continue to grow its presence in 2023.

Pawtocol Holding Corp. ("Pawtocol"), is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Wave Holding Corp. ("New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNK).

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol is an ecosystem of blockchain-powered solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of pets and pet owners all over the world. Utilizing blockchain technology provides continuity, transparency, and data ownership opportunities that have never been seen before in the pet industry. Our goal is to deliver a new level of value to each and every member of our community, including the rescues and shelters that desperately need our support in their efforts to lower the homeless pet population and end kill shelters in America.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

