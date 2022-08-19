Inc. 5000 Ranks Connectbase as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Connectbase is No. 1220 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The network connectivity procurement process today is challenging and not aligned to the customer experience in the digital world driving bandwidth demand," states Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connectbase. "There are an infinite number of challenges that continue to plague and cost the industry billions. While providers and end-users have tolerated this best-effort, inefficient and time-consuming process, the world has changed, and a lengthy procurement experience is often a deal-breaker. Connectbase has solved for that and made connectivity procurement a real customer experience differentiator. To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an amazing feeling and, as I've said before, a direct result of the quality of our technology and the people that operate this business each day."

The Connected World brings buyers and sellers together, connecting over 1.7 billion locations across 147 countries today and growing faster than any other connectivity ecosystem in the market. The buyers generate millions of quotes per month, representing billions in global connectivity spend. The power of being connected has never mattered more, as the digital economy does not work without the underlying connectivity. Connectbase and its ecosystem partners enable us to work, learn and live in the digital world.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc." Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Over the past 3 years, Connectbase has increased its data platform scale by 30X, its customers and revenue by more than 5X, and has increased the number of quotes The Connected World has generated by 1000%. The company now has over 3,000 providers with automation within The Connected World ecosystem, covering more than 1.7 billion locations.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Connectbase

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. Magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

