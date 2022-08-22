Advisor Group Welcomes Brian Falconer with $203 Million in Assets to its Platform

Boston-based OSJ Affiliates with Advisor Group Through SagePoint Financial From Securian Financial Services

PHOENIX, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group Inc., the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment of Brian Falconer and his team of 16 registered representatives to its platform. Wealth Management Resource Group, with $203 million in total client assets, joins the Advisor Group network from Securian Financial Services, a provider of financial services offering retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance and financial planning.

Mr. Falconer, based in Braintree, Mass., joins Advisor Group through member firm SagePoint Financial, a firm with approximately 1,300 advisors across the United States. Mr. Falconer is a coach and team leader to independent financial advisors and has more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry. Advisor Group's network of firms also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates Inc., Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO at SagePoint Financial, said, "We are delighted to welcome Brian and his team of talented professionals to SagePoint Financial and Advisor Group. Brian's passion for mentoring independent advisors searching for solutions as they grow amplifies SagePoint's mission of providing technology, marketing, practice management and investment solutions to the firms we serve. We look forward to working with Brian and his team."

Mr. Falconer began his career as a financial services representative for New England Financial, where he served in leadership positions of increasing responsibility. As managing partner at Securian Advisors of New England, he maximized opportunities for advisors at every stage of the growth cycle, providing high levels of support to promote their practice, from onboarding to practice development.

"Wealth Management Resource Group has built its reputation on delivering high value to entrepreneurial advisors seeking a peerless support system and remains committed to coaching advisors to be the best as they take their business to the next level in partnership with our talented team," Mr. Falconer said. "We chose SagePoint Financial because of shared values around leadership and cultivating relationships. Our advisors need to feel seen and heard, and SagePoint offers the network we need to grow our business."

Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said: "We congratulate SagePoint Financial on bringing Brian and his remarkable team to our firm. We look forward to working closely with Brian, whose record of collaborating with outstanding advisors has enabled them to become highly regarded professionals who understand the importance of collaborating closely with their clients. We look forward to welcoming Brian and his affiliates, and to another notable year for Advisor Group."

About SagePoint Financial, Inc.

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group, Inc.

Advisor Group, a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 9,700 financial professionals and overseeing approximately $515 billion in client assets*. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

*Based on end-of-year 2021 data

