REPLI Named One of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLI, a prop-tech company pioneering digital marketing technology and solutions for the multifamily industry, announced its placement on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious list represents the companies and entrepreneurs that have consistently and rapidly expanded their business, and REPLI was ranked No. 1376 after experiencing 470% growth over the past three years.

REPLI (PRNewsfoto/REPLI) (PRNewswire)

REPLI was ranked No. 1376 after experiencing 470% growth over the past three years

"To be listed on the Inc. 5000 list of companies is truly an honor," said Corbin Wrights, CEO and founder of REPLI. "I believe the growth we've experienced is a reflection of our commitment to culture, the empowerment of our team members, the enduring relationships forged with our partners and clients, and our commitment to rebelling against the status quo in order to solve our industry's biggest challenges."

REPLI will continue to set the bar and experience hypergrowth into 2023 and beyond. "2022 has been our biggest year in revenue and team growth, and we're excited to break new ground daily with no plans of slowing down," said Wrights.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About REPLI:

Founded by Corbin Wrights in 2018, Atlanta, Georgia-based REPLI provides multifamily organizations the digital marketing technology and services to efficiently market their apartment communities online – at scale. REPLI is one the of industry's fastest-growing bootstrapped prop-tech companies in the United States, managing and servicing over 300,000 units nationwide. With teams located in the US, UK, Philippines, and India – REPLI's global footprint supports our unyielding commitment to client success and satisfaction.

REPLI's Aha! Moment happens when a multifamily organization has a portfolio of properties that needs a full, omnichannel digital marketing presence (website, SEO, digital advertising, social, reputation management) and realizes that because of REPLI's technology and services, they can have a fully integrated digital marketing stack ready to go live in a matter of days and the ability to manage it all from a single, centralized backend that seamlessly integrates with their property management software systems and platforms.

For more information, please visit www.repli360.com

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Inc. 5000 is a celebration of innovation and a hallmark of entrepreneurial success.





Media Contact: Siobhan Park, siobhan@repli360.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REPLI