SANY becomes the first Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer to "export" a lighthouse factory

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15th, the first excavator SY315CKD manufactured in SANY's lighthouse factory in Indonesia rolled off the line, an epoch in SANY's intelligent manufacturing and also marking the overseas launch of the first lighthouse factory in the Chinese construction machinery industry.

A better one

Located 70 kilometers away from the capital city of Jakarta, the 10,000-square-meter plant sits in KIM Industrial Park in Indonesia, with a total investment of nearly 30 million USD. Supplying mainly the southeastern Asia market, the planned annual production of this excavator is 3,000 units.

With a high level of standardization, SANY lighthouse factories look almost identical: AGVs shuttle back and forth between production lines and warehouses, and 100 or so human operators and over 500 robots work together in a highly coordinated fashion. Now, online interconnection and autonomy have been realized in 12 major links throughout the production chain, including assembly, logistics and commissioning.

"In the sense of digitization and automation, SANY is the "smartest" construction machinery manufacturer in China," said Ding Shifeng, the project leader. "This factory in Indonesia, drawing experiences from over 40 of its counterparts already built in China, epitomizes the latest R&D achievements. It is the first "Industrial 4.0" production base outside of China in the industry." With a 5:1 ratio of robots to humans, the per-capita output reaches 1.62 million USD, making SANY's latest lighthouse factory deserving of being named "the smartest".

Made and created by SANY

More than a technology export, this factory is also an export of the standard of intelligent manufacturing of China's construction machinery industry.

Compared to SANY's other bases in the US, Germany, India and Pakistan, this lighthouse factory is completely made and created by SANY - from the design, construction and commissioning of the plant and its facilities to its operation and management.

SANY owns the independent intellectual property rights on all the digitized operational software systems applied in the plant, including IMOM and WMS, among others.

"Every piece of data in the industrial software and every bolt in the manufacturing facilities are produced according to SANY's standard," said Shifeng. "This is a first for us, in this industry, to see a "made in China" mark on a standard, not on a product."

10 more to go

Recently, SANY Heavy Industry was listed as one of the "50 smartest companies" by MIT Technology Review, becoming the first among Chinese heavy equipment manufacturers.

"Being smart means to be farsighted, and so we are now refocusing from international sales to international manufacturing, especially intelligent manufacturing," Shifeng added. "Indonesia is a significant test run of establishing a world map of our lighthouse factories, which will include 10 more in the future."

Moreover, SANY will establish a training center affiliated with the factory that will accommodate 600 local trainees.

