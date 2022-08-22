Teamwork Commerce Partners With Endear to Provide In-Store Clienteling Solution for Retailers

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a global retail management solution, has today announced its partnership with Endear, the leading retail and eCommerce CRM software company, to provide an in-store clienteling solution to retailers globally. Endear's all-in-one clienteling tool integrates seamlessly with Teamwork Commerce's full-scale commerce solution to deliver a retail CRM that is fully equipped with the data retailers need to drive more sales.

Clienteling enables retailers to utilize customer information to create personalized experiences with their customer base. A critical part of the sales experience, clienteling focuses entirely on building relationships with customers and increasing lifetime value through personalization, data, and ultimately, loyalty building.

The Teamwork Commerce and Endear joint solution delivers clienteling on a mobile device, equipping retailers with a flexible in-store clienteling solution with powerful omnichannel capabilities. Together, Teamwork Commerce and Endear will empower retailers with a fully omnichannel mobile retail solution with clienteling capabilities. Users will be able to leverage customer data that spans the physical and digital retail presence, including customer order history and purchase behavior.

Leigh Sevin, Co-Founder at Endear said: "We are so thrilled to be partnering with Teamwork to offer a smarter, more personalized solution for retailers to build lucrative relationships with their customers. Clienteling is something that every store should leverage as a strategy for growth and customer retention, and now with our partnership, they can".

About Endear

Endear is changing the way omnichannel brands around the globe are clienteling with customers. With a fully integrated solution like Endear, brands can access numerous key customer data points to see a holistic view of their customers and connect accordingly. Endear is on a mission to create true cohesion between online shopping and brick-and-mortar — ultimately making a more positive shopping experience for everyone. To learn more, visit us at www.endearhq.com.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM, and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Teamwork works closely with its partners to ensure it utilizes cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. Top retailers in over 20 countries globally use Teamwork Commerce to take the friction out of retail, providing their customers with the best possible experience. To learn more, visit us at www.teamworkcommerce.com.

