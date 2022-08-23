Bloor Research Recognizes Mitratech's ClusterSeven as a Champion in 2022 Market Update

The 2022 EUC Management and Governance Market Update Report by Bloor Research measures EUC applications

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, is excited to announce that its ClusterSeven product has been chosen as a Champion in the 2022 EUC Management and Governance Market Update Report by Bloor Research.

The report measures EUC (end-user computing) management and the governance of risk prevention applications against the following criteria:

Inventory : ability to identify and catalog an organization's EUCs

Risk assessment : measures the EUC risk level

Regulations and oversight : the ability of a solution to meet regulators' expectations

Spreadsheets : the most common type of EUC

Controls : measures how effective the solution is in providing transparency

Automation: the measure of a solution's automation abilities

"ClusterSeven is a mature product that works alongside and integrates with the broader Mitratech suite of GRC solutions," said Daniel Howard, Senior Analyst at Bloor Research. "The company's innovative approach to combining multiple technologies in order to create a comprehensive GRC suite resulted in ClusterSeven being named a Champion in the 2022 EUC Management and Governance Market Update Report."

ClusterSeven's Shadow IT Manager lets users choose from a full range of components capable of automating and accelerating EUC management. Effective spreadsheet risk management allows organizations to make use of their users' favorite applications, while still having the same control, transparency, and auditability found in their corporate IT systems.

"We are delighted that ClusterSeven has been recognized as a Champion in the latest Bloor report." Said Henry Umney, managing director of GRC Strategy at Mitratech." As the pioneer in taking EUC and Spreadsheet solutions from the desktop to the enterprise, our unrivaled experience, and extensive client base ensures that we continue to innovate and remain a thought leader delivering cutting-edge solutions."

The full report can be downloaded here:

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 2,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

