Car IQ Expands Fleet Payment Network With Fuel and Convenience Retailer Kum & Go

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ®, a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, today announced that Kum & Go, family-owned convenience retail and fuel chain, will accept the company's payment solution allowing its fleet customers a simple and secure way to purchase fuel without the need for a credit card. Car IQ Pay will be live at Kum & Go's more than 400 locations across the Midwest beginning this fall.

Car IQ Pay's proprietary technology will allow fleet vehicles to connect directly to Kum & Go's fuel pumps eliminating the need to swipe a credit card, enter a PIN or add an odometer reading. This partnership extends Car IQ's network throughout the Midwest providing additional fuel access to fleet customers and opens the door to c-store integration for fleet drivers.

Car IQ validates the vehicle when it arrives at a fueling location, approves the source of funds and unlocks the pump without the use of a credit card. Once fueling is complete, Car IQ Pay enables the vehicle to pay for the fuel and verify the fuel was received. As the driver leaves the station, the payment receipt is sent to the driver and fleet operator for easy fleet expenditure management.

"Car IQ Pay is bringing a more secure payment channel to Kum & Go and is simplifying the process for their customers who can now simply enter the pump number, add fuel and drive away," said Matt Nicholson, senior vice president, merchant commercialization, Car IQ. "When the vehicle makes a payment it streamlines the process and enhances the customer experience."

"At Kum & Go we continue to look for ways to be inclusive for all customers. Whether that be the fuel they need, how they intend to pay, or the items they need inside. Car IQ allows Kum & Go to be inclusive of another group customers," said Jacob Maass, Commercial Fuel Manager at Kum & Go.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves. Kum & Go plans to hire over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as they expand their brand and food program in the Des Moines, IA market. Full-time positions offer benefits and set schedules with consistent hours.

Car IQ® Inc. has created a payment network for cars, that eliminates the need for credit cards and enables all vehicles to connect directly to merchants and transact directly, securely and autonomously. Car IQ's payment solution is aimed at driving ease of use by delivering value and reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants.

