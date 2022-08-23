IGEL to Offer Day-One Support for Citrix® HDX Plus™ for Windows 365

IGEL OS to Automatically Support the Upcoming Release of Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 for an Enhanced, High-Definition Cloud PC Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that it will be offering day-one support for the release of Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 Cloud PC. As a co-development partner with both Citrix and Microsoft, IGEL has validated that IGEL OS will fully support the upcoming Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 release, assuring seamless operation upon its public release.

Announced during Microsoft Inspire 2022, Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 will give Cloud PC users an exceptional high-definition user experience, bringing graphics, audio, and collaboration tools to life on any IGEL OS-powered device running the Citrix Workspace app. This will enable existing Citrix and IGEL OS customers to experience Windows 365 Cloud PCs alongside their other Citrix and Citrix desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) deployments. Using Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 with IGEL OS also enables desktop administrators to unify the management of their digital workspace access policies and security controls across a broad array of endpoint devices from multiple vendors for enterprise consistency.

"IGEL and Citrix continue to collaborate to revolutionize how people work," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, IGEL Ready Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Our partnership, from the development lab to the field, continues to deliver the seamless integration and robust capability our mutual customers want to elevate their 'work-from-anywhere' user experience. By offering support for Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 right out of the gate, IGEL OS is again delivering the confidence customers require in their digital workspace investments. Together, IGEL, Citrix and Microsoft are extending the Windows 365 experience with Citrix HDX high-end graphics technology and fully managed, secure endpoint access of IGEL OS."

IGEL and Citrix have collaborated for decades to transform how people work. Together, the two companies accelerate the new hybrid work model with a flexible "anywhere" working environment that offers an immersive, high-fidelity digital experience. In 2021, IGEL was the first vendor to earn both Citrix Ready™ Cloud and Citrix Ready Endpoint Premium Validation. Citrix was also an inaugural member of the IGEL Ready technology partner program as the companies continue their long-standing co-development initiatives. A combined Citrix and IGEL solution keeps digital workers happy, productive, and well connected with access to all the latest multimedia codecs and unified communications platforms like Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and others. This integration of IGEL OS, Citrix HDX Plus, and Windows 365 Cloud PC represents the latest innovation in this ongoing strategic partnership that now also includes Microsoft.

"IGEL makes embracing the new Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365 seamless and immediate for any device using IGEL OS," said James Hsu, Product Management and Technical Alliances Sr. Manager, Citrix. "We are thrilled to add this development collaboration to our long history of innovation with IGEL as we continue to work together to simplify IT management while delivering an exceptional high-definition user experience for Windows 365 Cloud PC environments."

