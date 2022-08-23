Senior Resource Services Partners with Integrity to Access End-to-End Insurtech Platform

Integrity's best-in-class systems and innovative products will empower Senior Resource Services and its agents to better meet the complex retirement needs of American consumers

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Senior Resource Services, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. As part of the acquisition, Rob Williams, President and Founder of Senior Resource Services, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Senior Resource Services offers Medicare Supplement plans, life insurance, long-term care planning and annuities for Medicare beneficiaries and retirees. The firm helps seniors obtain peace of mind about their future by creating thoughtful retirement solutions tailored to each client's situation. Led by a knowledgeable and caring team of professionals with a well-earned reputation for putting clients' needs first, Senior Resource Services has experienced significant growth, serving close to 20,000 Americans with over $25 million in annual paid premium.

"Rob has a true servant's heart and has built an amazing company on a foundation of hard work and solid values," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Every day, Rob's team is working to solve real problems for real people in order to improve their lives. Integrity's technology and resources will help them serve on a much larger scale and amplify their reach in significant ways. In addition, Rob will have a seat at the table with Integrity's renowned team of partners, who are committed to mutual success through collaboration. Senior Resource Services embodies all the attributes and values Integrity stands for, and I can't wait to see what is next in their incredible journey."

"Early in my career, I learned that insurance is all about human connection and helping people," explained Rob Williams, President and Founder of Senior Resource Services. "Integrity's commitment to serve is visible in everything they do. It's a big reason why this partnership is such a fantastic fit. I've watched closely as many of my colleagues have joined Integrity and, in every case, I've seen the 'Integrity Effect' of amplified success positively impact their businesses. Integrity has assembled the best of the best to create an incredible platform of resources for our agents — everything from lead generation to administration to client servicing. I couldn't be more excited for our team at Senior Resource Services to now experience these benefits firsthand."

By joining Integrity's partner network, Senior Resource Services adds its name to a long list of industry legends and icons who invest in each other's success and define best practices and strategies to improve insurance and financial processes. These leading companies are collaborating to holistically protect the life, health and wealth of more Americans, and help consumers plan for the good days ahead.

Senior Resource Services will expand its technology and products for agents by leveraging Integrity's omnichannel platform of systems and resources. These offerings include innovative product design, seamless customer relationship management software, a full suite of proprietary technology platforms and actionable data and analytics. The company can also streamline administrative tasks through Integrity's centralized business services, which includes areas such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to world-class marketing and advertising capabilities.

The Senior Resource Services team will also receive the exciting opportunity for meaningful company ownership in one of the nation's fastest-growing companies through Integrity's landmark Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Senior Resource Service's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorResourceServices.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Senior Resource Services

Senior Resource Services is a complete health to wealth retirement services firm in North and South Carolina. They offer Medicare supplemental insurance, long-term care protection, life insurance and annuities. From its inception, Senior Resource Services has strived to be the leading source in the Carolinas where seniors can turn for honest advice about retirement issues, becoming known throughout the region as "The Retirement Solution." They pride themselves on their lifetime relationships with their clients. Senior Resource Services serves almost 20,000 clients annually, placing over $25 million of annual premium year after year. For more information, visit www.seniorresourceservices.com.

