Tres Generaciones® Tequila Teams Up with Global R&B Sensation GIVĒON to Launch Its New Creative Platform "Get Up Tres," a Celebration of the Imperfect Journey

As a Brand Rooted in the Spirit of Perseverance, "Get Up Tres" Inspires Consumers to Never Give Up and Always Get Up

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Generaciones® Tequila, established to honor the Sauza family's multigenerational commitment to their craft, announced today its newest marketing campaign, "Get Up Tres," as part of the brand's recent relaunch.

Giveon (PRNewswire)

"Get Up Tres" encourages a new generation of artists, creators and fans to celebrate the missteps, focus on the journey and always get up despite obstacles along the way. This is a mindset inherent to the brand's DNA as the spirit of perseverance was passed down through three generations of the Sauza family. First launched nearly 50 years ago, Tres Gen is the ultimate tribute to the founding family's passion for developing a super-premium, smooth tequila and celebrating what could be – at times – a rather unsmooth journey to the top.

To launch its new campaign, Tres Gen Tequila is partnering with singer, songwriter, seven-time GRAMMY® nominee and multi-platinum R&B star GIVĒON. As GIVĒON kicked off his highly anticipated 'Give or Take' North American tour on August 16th in Philadelphia, the brand will serve as an official sponsor and travel cross-country with GIVĒON to celebrate with fans in major cities coast-to-coast. His story, which has had both exhilarating and unexpected turns of its own as he continues to discover his voice and refine his craft, is about to unfold in this very exciting next chapter.

"We want to be a brand that encourages people to appreciate every step of the journey; it's not about perfection, it's about progress, and 'Get Up Tres' represents the resilience you need in order to forge your own path," said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director for Tres Generaciones. "We're thrilled to launch our new creative campaign alongside GIVĒON because of his incredible ability to portray real stories and raw emotions through his music. And in doing so, he inspires us to never give up on our dreams, but equally, to celebrate the little wins achieved along the way."

As part of its sponsorship, Tres Gen will host elevated cocktail events in select cities during GIVĒON's 'Give or Take' tour. The brand will also unveil a series of digital videos that are centered around GIVĒON's "Get Up Tres" journey offering fans an intimate look at the acclaimed artist, along with a celebratory event to bring his story to life.

"For me it's all about the process. That's where the hard work shows up, that's where the heart, and heartache, and all the storytelling reside," said GIVĒON. "I'm looking forward to working with Tres Gen Tequila to not only share my story, but to offer a platform through 'Get Up Tres' for others to tell us about their own journey and celebrate their own successes both big and small."

"Get Up Tres" is the biggest integrated marketing effort in the brand's history and will be supported across PR, digital, social, eCommerce, and search media advertising. Following its debut partnership with GIVĒON, the brand will also collaborate with other talent across cultural verticals who embody the spirit of the campaign.

For details on GIVĒON, his 'Give or Take' album and tour, go to www.giveonofficial.com. To learn more about Tres Generaciones Tequila, visit www.tresgeneraciones.com or contact Lainie Thies at Lainie.Thies@BeamSuntory.com . Follow the brand on Instagram @TresGenTequila.

About Tres Generaciones

Tres Generaciones, a tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, is the culmination of three generations of dedication, wisdom and skill in tequila-making. Created in 1973 to commemorate the Sauza family's commitment to their craft, Tres Generaciones honors the legacy of three trailblazing Dons - Don Cenobio, Don Eladio and Don Francisco Javier - each of whom overcame obstacles and persisted through adversity to leave a mark on the industry and create a celebrated tequila that has stood the test of time. Tres Generaciones offers three refined and distinct super-premium tequilas, each of which are triple distilled for smoothness, enhancing the purest flavors, aromas and nuances of the agave: clean and soft Plata, sweet and spicy Reposado, and rich, complex Añejo. The brand also introduced its Añejo Cristalino in 2022 which competes in the ultra-premium tequila segment, and its ongoing Tres Generaciones Legacy Series in 2021 which includes a set of limited-edition tequilas inspired by the illustrious Sauza family heritage. For more information, please visit www.tresgeneraciones.com.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Drink Responsibly.

Tres Generaciones® Tequila, 40% Alc/Vol. © 2022 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL.

Tres Generaciones Tequila Get Up Tres (PRNewswire)

