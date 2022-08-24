7-Eleven Debuts New Online Merchandise Store, 7Collection

Brand enthusiasts can snag all apparel and accessories at 11% off for 7 days

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh thank heaven!® Today, 7-Eleven, Inc. announced the launch of 7Collection™ , an online merchandise shop specially curated with 7-Eleven stans in mind. The shop features exclusive apparel and accessories inspired by 7-Eleven and its fan-favorite products–like Big Gulp® and Slurpee® drinks –that customers can't find anywhere else. And for the first 7 days, customers will receive 11% off all the 7Collection items using the code 7Collection11.

The 7Collection shop offers brand fans a little bit of everything at 7-eleven.com/7collection – including vintage tees, hats and an assortment of unique memorabilia. To get the (merch) party started, 7-Eleven is kicking off the shop with two iconic drops:

The Cars of 7-Eleven™ Collection

An ode to the brand's car-loving fans and the popular #CarsOf7ELEVEn hashtag, this collection brings the heat and boasts legendary threads, a trucker hat, car decal and the iconic coffee-scented air freshener first debuted in Model 711 . Talk about straight fire. Oh, and where car?™ Here car.

The Slurpee® Collection

A celebration of the iconic, internationally recognized frozen beverage that has captivated 7-Eleven fans for over 55 years, the Slurpee Collection encompasses both retro and modern Slurpee drink apparel, accessories and collectibles. And don't forget, customers can match their swag to their Slurpee and enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks all year long*!

"Over the past 95 years, 7-Eleven has become more than just a convenience store. It's a destination for snacking, a photoshoot backdrop, a music video stage, a haven for car lovers – and an essential staple in our customers' lives," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "We hope this swag serves as another reminder to our customers that we're always here to help make their day a little more awesome."

Don't want to miss out on any upcoming drops? Bookmark 7-eleven.com/7collection to stay up to date on the latest collections.

Customers looking to take their brand love even further are encouraged to join 7Rewards® , the loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app where customers can earn points on most purchases. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*$1 Sm Slurpee® drink: Offer good at participating U.S. 7-Eleven® stores, excludes Hawaii.

