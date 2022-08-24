Experlogix LLC and Xpertdoc Technologies to Unify Under Experlogix House Brand

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Experlogix, whose CPQ software and document automation solutions simplify the most complex sales and other processes, today announced its plans to consolidate all Experlogix LLC and Xpertdoc Technologies products and services into a unified Experlogix brand. The brand transition follows an operating name change of Xpertdoc Technologies Canada to Experlogix Technologies Canada.

Experlogix is a leader in CPQ and document generation and automation software for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, NetSuite, SugarCRM, and many other top CRM and ERP platforms. (CNW Group/Experlogix) (PRNewswire)

After the acquisition of Xpertdoc Technologies in December of 2020 , Experlogix expanded its best-in-class CPQ offering to include integrated document generation and automation capabilities through Xpertdoc. Under the new corporate Experlogix brand, all customers — CPQ and document automation customers alike — can expect the same dedication and support of all products and services, now offered as a set of solutions.

Xpertdoc document generation and automation products will now be offered as part of Experlogix Document Automation. The Experlogix Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) product will now be sold as Experlogix CPQ.

The two existing company web domains will be merged to facilitate the transition into one brand. The new website will incorporate Xpertdoc content and support into Experlogix.com, with the transition of all digital properties currently slated for early 2023 of this year.

"CPQ and document automation share one common element: They help companies effectively manage complex processes to enhance their customer and employee experiences and accelerate revenue generation," said Bill Fox, CEO of Experlogix. "From the beginning, we knew we wanted to be one strong company with multiple product offerings. Now, as a singular brand, Experlogix can bring our team of over 300 experts and unmatched experience together to drive success for customers and partners."

The acquisition has enhanced value to customers and helped fuel significant company growth, including the addition of more than 100 new hires across multiple regions, 49% increase in year-over-year revenue, and support for over 600 companies worldwide — marking Experlogix's position as the No.3,079 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the U.S., as ranked in the 2022 Inc. 5000.

"We've grown from a small to a medium-size company that can still be nimble and flexible, with the resources and stability of a larger organization," Fox said. "As a combined entity, our goal is for the Experlogix brand to reflect that evolution and become more navigable for our customers, partners, and industry-watchers — allowing us to bring them into our vision of the future."

The announcement follows new leadership hires to bolster expertise, market expansion, and continued company growth, including:

Beth Thornton , Chief Revenue Officer

Renee Gregor , Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

Mark Conway , Vice President, Sales EMEA

Angie Cox , Vice President, Sales North America

Arjun Nukal, Chief Financial Officer

Experlogix will invite customers to an upcoming Community Summit North America in booth 406, where it will share more information on its world-class suite of products, partnerships, and powerful CRM and ERP platform integrations.

About Experlogix

Experlogix solutions simplify and humanize the most complex products and processes to unlock workflow velocity and create a better customer experience. Experlogix CPQ makes configuration and other processes faster than you ever thought possible and simpler than you dared to imagine. Experlogix Document Automation simplifies and optimizes even the most complex document processes for companies worldwide, in any industry. Experlogix — simplifying the complex.

Experlogix is a global company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with European headquarters in Veenendaal, Netherlands. We're online at www.experlogix.com

