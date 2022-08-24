LELAND OWENS OF SIGNIFICANCE INC. PROMOTED TO VP OF DELIVERY

Brings a career in applied analytic solutions to a growing government consulting company

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. today announces the promotion of Leland Owens to Vice President of Delivery. This position will be responsible for serving as the primary executive interface with the company's clients and teaming partners to ensure successful engagements and quality delivery. Mr. Owens will oversee the management, development, financial, and administrative performance of Significance's U.S. Government contracts.

"Leland is a proven leader, relationship builder, and strategist and has been a dedicated partner in supporting our tremendous growth over the past 7 years. Elevating him to this role will allow us to leverage these strengths, as well as his coaching skills, strong business judgment, and demonstrated technical experience leading and coaching cross-functional teams," said Mary Ahern Snyder, founder, and president.

Significance has experienced tremendous growth since its founding in 2014, achieving an average YOY revenue growth of 70% over the past 5 years, placing it in the top 25% of Inc. Magazine's 2022 Fastest Growing Private Companies list.

Mr. Owens previously served as Director of Client Success. "It's been exciting to be a part of the growth of the company and the expanded services that Significance provides its federal government consulting clients. I'm looking forward to focusing on continued growth, innovation, and client success in this new role", said Mr. Owens.

About Significance Inc.

Significance Inc. is designated an Economically-Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business with offices in Alexandria, VA and Annapolis, MD. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern Snyder, the company provides government consulting services in the areas of Financial Management & Audit Support; SAP; Business Systems; Program & Project Management; Advanced Analytics & Decision Support; Transformation & Strategy; and Systems Support Training. Significance has been named a Washington Business Journal Best Place to Work for the past four years and ranked No. 1074 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com

