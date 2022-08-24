Savvas Unveils Major Enhancements to its Award-Winning Savvas Realize Platform, Offering Time-Saving Features Designed with Educators in Mind

New tools and streamlined navigation help educators maximize teaching time with students

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by input from its educator users, Savvas Learning Company is excited to announce that for back to school it has updated its award-winning Savvas Realize platform with powerful enhancements and a new user experience intended to save teachers time, freeing them up to focus more on classroom instruction with their students.

Savvas Realize , recognized as one of the most innovative learning management systems (LMS) in the industry and the winner of seven edtech awards, has now been made even easier to use with intuitive navigation for both teachers and students and time-saving tools for teachers to make the most of their teaching day. These updates include a more streamlined interface with faster grading workflows, improved classroom management tools, and greater integration with the edtech tools that schools use most.

"Teachers have a lot on their plates, especially this school year with trying to get their students caught up. They need an LMS that's easy to navigate for them and their students — one that provides robust support for personalized learning and the right tools to make their jobs easier," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "After a year-long collaboration with nearly 100 educators, our highly acclaimed Savvas Realize LMS has been updated with significant enhancements to provide greater simplicity, shareability, and interoperability — helping teachers be more productive in the classroom."

Unlike many other learning management systems on the market, Savvas Realize offers a dynamic platform that meets all of a district's needs, from central office tools to classroom curriculum across all K-12 grade levels and disciplines. Realize is the digital home to more than 1,000 of Savvas Learning Company's high-quality, rigorous, and research-grounded programs — all purposefully developed for blended learning environments.

With one login, teachers can access everything they need, from standards-aligned content and customizable assignments to rich student data and powerful class planning tools. Meanwhile, Realize's Playlist Sharing feature, an educator-favorite, enables teachers to exchange lesson plans, curated resources, and teaching materials with other teachers and tutors in their district, saving time and increasing collaboration.

For administrators, Savvas Realize provides robust reporting of student progress data by class and school along with flexible features designed to help them expand district-wide collaboration. The district assessment sharing tool allows administrators using Savvas Realize to customize and share formative assessments to support progress throughout a school or across their district.

The game-changing platform that pioneered learning happening anytime, anywhere, is now even more powerful with an array of key features specifically designed to enhance the teaching and learning experience, including:

Streamlined Navigation — A new, redesigned program dashboard provides unmatched simplicity, with quick links, larger thumbnails, more visual displays, refined search filters and shortcuts, and an overall better user experience accessing Savvas programs — all on one platform.

Interactive Digital Content — New, exciting videos, animations, games, and adaptive resources that make learning experiences even more engaging and personalized are now even simpler to browse.

Easier Assignment Grading — Savvas Realize makes quick work of reviewing and scoring class assignments, giving teachers the option to manually score items or review auto-scored responses to optimize student grading.

Greater Data Portability — Grades and assessment scores will soon be able to move with students if they transfer to a new class within a school or district, allowing them to smoothly pick up where they left off.

Interoperability — Seamless integrations with more than two dozen major edtech applications offer plug-and-play interoperability with top classroom tools.

To help move learning forward in the coming school year, Savvas Realize supports personalized learning with data-driven insights to enable teachers to provide differentiated instruction, as well as interactive content that fosters greater student engagement. Easy-to-administer, screeners and diagnostic assessment tools — delivered on the Realize platform and utilizing cutting-edge adaptive technology — offer an integrated approach to identifying students' growth opportunities paired with targeted instructional content, helping teachers address the needs of all learners.

"By combining real-time data with customizable instructional resources, Savvas Realize helps make personalized learning more effective for students while optimizing classroom instruction time for teachers," Forsa said. "Savvas Realize stands out as the only LMS that can provide all of a district's K-12 curriculum and administrative needs, all on one easy-to-use platform."

