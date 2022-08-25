AppSealing recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppSealing , a leading cloud-based, end-to-end mobile app protection solution by INKA Entworks, announced it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Application Security , 2022. It has been named in the application shielding category. The recognition comes after a series of recent customer wins, product innovations and industry accolades.

The report covers multiple technologies like policy-as-code, SaaS security posture management, SBOM, API security testing, API threat protection among others. It looks at two broad families of app shielding functionality – hardening and anti-tampering – while pointing out that "adoption of app shielding is experiencing growth for consumer-facing mobile in industry verticals such as gaming apps, financial services, online retail, healthcare, insurance and automotive." It also provides drivers, obstacles and user recommendations.

Emphasizing the importance of application security, Gartner observes, "Security and risk management leaders need to adopt a composable view of application security. They should focus on orchestrating multiple application security innovations to serve as a coherent defense, rather than relying on a set of stand-alone products."

" Application shielding and security have been a key focus area for us at AppSealing. We are happy to be helping global companies manage their mobile application security needs all through one single, holistic platform. Be it constantly innovating, fine-tuning our offerings or responding to changing market needs, AppSealing has been a frontrunner. We think this recognition from Gartner will help us take yet another step closer to leveraging the power of robust app shielding strategies to enable smooth user experience while helping companies save costs and reputation," says James Ahn, CEO of INKA Entworks which delivers AppSealing, a mobile app security solution for global brands. "We believe being named by Gartner as a Sample Vendor reinforces our solution's value to our customers."

AppSealing has been at the forefront of innovation on the back of consistently upgraded product capabilities around data encryption, mobile app security and, notably, runtime application self protection (RASP ) features. The solution enables application security teams to work on adding scalable mobile application security to their technology stack in a simple, seamless manner with SaaS and On premise offering. With clients spread across geographies and industries like gaming, financial services, online retail, e-commerce, insurance, government apps and healthcare verticals, AppSealing offers a real-time threat analytics dashboard to prevent and detect attacks such as tampering, reverse engineering , untrusted environments, IP theft and emulators.

