Covr Pro Brings an Industry-Leading Digital Insurance Platform to Independent Financial Advisors

HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr Financial Technologies (Covr) has launched Covr Pro (CovrPro.com), bringing its industry-leading digital insurance platform to independent financial advisors. Originally created for and trusted by 30,000 advisors at leading financial firms, this new offering will give independent financial advisors a simple, digital solution for life, long-term care, linked-benefit, and disability insurance.

Covr Pro is a leading digital BGA for independent financial advisors.

"Whether a new or seasoned independent advisor, Covr Pro offers instant access to leading technology and comprehensive support that streamlines insurance transactions and improves client experiences," said Ron Alexander, Covr President and Chief Innovation Officer. "We're thrilled that our digital BGA solution is now available to more than 400,000 independent advisors in the U.S. to help grow their insurance businesses."

Covr Pro, led by Scott Westfall, offers self-directed tools for real-time quotes from the top insurance carriers, 100-percent drop-ticket for all available products, and end-to-end support from Covr's team of experts. An innovative subscription model and state-of-the-art digital capabilities allow Covr to offer highly competitive commissions, making Covr Pro the choice for independent advisors who want to simplify their insurance practice. For those not focused on insurance, independent advisors can refer clients to Covr Assist for a full-service solution.

"Our mission at Covr is to ensure that as many people and families as possible have access to the best life, LTC, linked-benefit and DI insurance products for their needs," said Westfall. "Offering our best-in-class digital platform to independent advisors goes a long way in helping us achieve that goal."

Learn more at www.CovrPro.com, or call 888-988-6482.

About Covr Financial Technologies

Covr partners with financial services firms to provide life insurance solutions to their customers in an efficient, easy way that streamlines the process of selling and buying policies. Covr offers a choice of trusted life insurance products from leading insurance carriers, an easy way to compare rates, and the ability to provide coverage within minutes. Through its digital insurance solutions, Covr helps financial institutions and independent advisors deliver a great experience under the brand their customers already trust. Covr currently serves over 30,000 financial advisors and over 40 million customers across over 30 financial institutions. More information is available www.covrtech.com, or follow Covr at @covrtech and on LinkedIn.

