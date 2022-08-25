GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO WELCOMES FAMILIES FOR FINAL SUMMER SEND OFF WITH LABOR DAY WEEKEND CELEBRATION

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, invites guests to a Grande Labor Day Weekend celebration. Featuring abundant programming for guests of all ages, special culinary experiences, and attractive stay packages, Grande Lakes Orlando has curated an active holiday weekend to send off summer in style.

The newly renovated hotels, conveniently located just outside of bustling Orlando, offer a natural oasis with amenities including the world-class Ritz-Carlton Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, newly renovated pools and relaxing poolside cabanas, ample outdoor recreation and even more to explore. Guests can combine their Labor Day Weekend experiences with an array of Grande Summer Stay Packages, offering savings on room rates, parking and other amenities.

Throughout the long weekend, guests can enjoy a range of themed parties and live performances across the resort, including the Heat Wave Summer Bash by the JW Marriott pool and its three waterslides, taking place daily and featuring a DJ. Havana Nights, a Cuban-inspired pop-up, will take place at JW Marriott EvrBar on Saturday, September 3, featuring an evening of classic Cuban cocktails, light bites and live music.

The Ritz-Carlton Pool will showcase live steel drums performances as well as a sunset Polynesian fire dancer, while kids can enjoy magic shows, a stilt walker, balloon artist and face painting. Guests are also encouraged to cool off with refreshing treats poolside with the Fresh Coconut Ice Bar, served all weekend long, a Tito's Signature Cocktail Bar on Saturday, and a dedicated Moet & Chandon Ice Bar offered on Sunday and Monday.

Families can also look forward to an ideal night in together at Family Movie Night in The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom with complimentary popcorn, as well as the special LakesAlive! fireworks display taking place Sunday evening. The fireworks show is complimentary for overnight guests, with upgrade options available that include food and beverage service at both hotels and a private in-room viewing package at The Ritz-Carlton designed for a family of four.

Special to Marriott Bonvoy members, The Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge will serve complimentary cocktails by Maker's Mark and Casamigos on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

As part of the weekend calendar, guests can look forward to additional programming including a Labor Day 5K race, giant inflatable waterslides for little ones, a range of wellness and fitness classes including balance yoga, HIIT and meditation, and much more. Combined with a vast array of enriching recreational offerings at Grande Lakes Orlando, including kayaking, eco-tours, falconry classes, mountain biking, fishing, and more, an action-packed weekend awaits. For a full lineup of the weekend's festivities and event details, see the Labor Day Weekend brochure HERE.

Guests are also encouraged to indulge in elevated culinary experiences at each hotel's diverse collection of award-winning restaurants, bars and lounges, including the Michelin-starred Knife & Spoon by John Tesar at The Ritz-Carlton and the Michelin-recommended Primo by Melissa Kelly at JW Marriott.

During their Grande Summer vacation, guests are invited to take a picture, post it to Instagram and use the hashtag "SUMMERGLO" to be instantly entered for a chance to win another stay.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, its Labor Day Weekend programming and to reserve a stay, visit www.grandelakes.com/.

The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

