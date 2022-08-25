PRESENTED BY SHOWCASE CINEMAS, THE HINGHAM HARBORWORKS ARE BACK ON SEPTEMBER 10 TO LIGHT UP HINGHAM HARBOR

The September Hingham Harborworks are Hosted by the Hingham Lions Club & Presented by Showcase Cinemas in Celebration of the Opening of Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing this Fall

NORWOOD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, and the Hingham Lions Club today announced that the Hingham Harborworks fireworks display and celebration will take place at Hingham Harbor on September 10, 2022.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will open in fall 2022 (PRNewswire)

Showcase Cinemas is the official sponsor of the 2022 Hingham Harborworks, bringing this beloved tradition back to the south shore in celebration of its newest theater location opening this fall, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing. With Showcase Cinemas' support, the 2022 Hingham Harborworks will once again give the community the opportunity to watch Hingham Harbor sparkle under the fireworks.

The community-wide event, which has been a cherished annual south shore occurrence for more than 25 years, has not taken place for the past three years due to lack of funding, volunteers and the pandemic. Originally scheduled to make its return on July 1, 2022, the event was postponed due to the presence of protected wildlife on Button Island, the location from which Hingham's fireworks display is typically launched. The Lions Club has been working collaboratively with the Town of Hingham, the HarborMaster and the Conservation Commission to determine an environmentally safe and responsible inner-harbor barge location to bring back the celebration and make it bigger and better than ever.

"Community involvement is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we felt there was no better way to show our support of the south shore community than to help bring back such a beloved event like the Hingham Harborworks in advance of the opening of our newest cinema location at Hanover Crossing this fall," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "While unfortunately the fireworks were not able to take place over July 4 weekend, we appreciate all of the efforts of the Hingham Lions Club to secure the date in September. We know this will be a fabulous event for all of the south shore to enjoy as we watch the harbor sparkle under the fireworks on September 10."

Showcase Cinemas will have a large presence at the Harborworks celebration, with fun giveaways and special offers for anyone who signs up for the company's Starpass loyalty program. Showcase Cinemas will also have a recruitment table at the event for those interested in employment at the brand new theater location. Guests can keep an eye out for Showcase Cinemas signage and tables along the waterfront to speak with company employees and representatives about the new cinema and all that is to come.

"As the host of the Harborworks celebration for over 25 years, we're extremely appreciative of the support from Showcase Cinemas as the catalyst to bring this cherished tradition back to the community, even if it's in September instead of July," said Mark Casale of the Hingham Lions Club. "We enjoy hosting a time-honored event where families and neighbors are able to relax and enjoy, and we look forward to celebrating with everyone on September 10 at Hingham Harbor."

The annual fireworks event at Hingham Harbor is a beloved south shore tradition attracting more than 10,000 attendees each year. While the event has been on hold since 2019, the Lions Club has a newly formed ad hoc Harborworks Committee of Hingham residents who are committed to bringing the event back and making it better than ever before with increased volunteers and the funding and support from Showcase Cinemas. With the new date, the Lions Club is also working collaboratively with the Harbor Development Committee and the Hingham Maritime Center to create a full day community celebration on Hingham Harbor leading up to the fireworks show in the evening. More details to come on what is shaping up to be an awesome community day on Hingham Harbor.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing is slated to open in fall 2022 as part of the Hanover Crossing mixed-use development. The cinema will offer eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium with laser projection, Dolby Atmos™ immersive sound, power recliners and a huge screen. It will also offer a lobby bar and lounge and state-of-the-art concessions stand and box office. The cinema will offer the popular Starpass loyalty program, through which members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent.

For more information on Showcase Cinemas, please visit www.showcasecinemas.com. For more information on the Hingham Harborworks, please visit https://www.facebook.com/hinghamlions.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

About The Hingham Lions Club

The Hingham Lions are part of a large and effective organization that serves communities globally. Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service organization. The Hingham Lions have performed many service projects including food, eye glass and winter coat collections and raised funds for eye and diabetes research, as well as disaster relief. The Hingham Lions are known for the fun community celebration – Harborworks and the July 4th Patriotic Pancakes on the Common. We serve the communities of Cohasset and Hingham…Quite simply, the Lions motto is WE SERVE!

Presented by Showcase Cinemas, The Hingham Harborworks will light up the South Shore once again in 2022 (PRNewswire)

