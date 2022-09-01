KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, is ranked 18th among the largest healthcare management consulting firms as recently reported by Modern Healthcare. Among privately held firms, PYA ranks in the Top 10 nationwide.

PYA Ranks Among Nation's Top 25 Healthcare Consulting Firms for 16th Year

Since 2006, Modern Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare business and policy news, has published healthcare consulting firm rankings. PYA has consistently ranked in the Top 25 every year since.

"Our team of thought leaders at PYA strives to stay on top of the latest rules and trending regulations in healthcare," said PYA President and CEO Marty Brown. "That spirit of learning helps not only our clients, but other providers in the industry and is the embodiment of PYA's spirit to serve."

Earlier this year, PYA was named a Top 100 Firm by Inside Public Accounting. It was only one of two accounting firms headquartered in East Tennessee to make the list, and the only ranked firm headquartered in the Knoxville metropolitan area. In addition, PYA previously was ranked 3rd highest percentage female ownership among the Top 100 Firms by Inside Public Accounting. PYA was named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 in the Forbes annual list. Accounting Today also named PYA a Top 100 Firm in the nation and Top 20 in the Southeast region, and the second largest headquartered in Tennessee. Among firms with revenues of $100 million or less, PYA's consulting/business advisory services revenues are some of the highest in the nation. And for a fourth year, PYA has also earned the distinction of "Top Workplace" from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

About PYA

For nearly 40 years, PYA, a national healthcare consulting firm, has helped clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. Our firm's affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics; professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers; and wealth management and retirement plan administration.

PYA is an independently owned consulting and accounting firm and is a member of HLB, the global advisory and accounting network.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Helena, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

