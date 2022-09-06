GMMI earns URAC Accreditation for its Health Utilization Management Program

GMMI reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-quality care to members while managing client costs.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMMI – the U.S. cost containment entity of Generali Global Assistance – today announced that it has earned URAC accreditation for its Health Utilization Program. This year marks GMMI's 30th anniversary as the pioneer and leader of the U.S. and international cost containment landscape.

"This is yet another milestone to achieve our vision to be the most reliable care company in the world. GMMI's URAC accreditation is a testament of the quality of care all our client's members can experience as we bring them from distress to relief. Anytime, anywhere," said Chris Carnicelli, CEO.

URAC is the nation's leading health care accrediting organization and the undisputed leader in telehealth accreditation. Earning a URAC accreditation means that GMMI's Care Management Program follows the industry's most rigorous standards while reinforcing its commitment to quality improvement.

Zaydee Capo, RN., BSN., CCM., Vice President of Healthcare Services added: "GMMI's Health Utilization Management Program focuses on cost containment while ensuring our client's and members have accessibility, quality, and timeliness of care. GMMI maintains a critical role in improving patient care and health outcomes. Receiving the URAC 'Gold Star Standard' recognizes our commitment to quality and accountability."

About GMMI, Inc.

GMMI delivers industry-leading medical cost containment and medical risk management solutions that elevate standards of care. Through best-in-class provider networks, multilingual customer service, URAC accredited case management, and prompt and efficient claims administration worldwide, we provide members with exceptional care at the right time and the right place for the right cost.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Cost Containment, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

