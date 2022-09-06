Markel International names industry leader Dan Martin as managing director of Distribution Strategies and Business Development

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Dan Martin as managing director of distribution strategies and business development (DS&BD). Martin takes on the role from Pat Murphy-O'Connor who will transition to a consultancy capacity ahead of his retirement at the end of 2022, demonstrating Markel's focus to bring distribution to the forefront of its strategy, and the continued drive for profitable growth.

Martin will support Markel's long-term ambitions of sustainable growth, and operational effectiveness by working with the wholesale leadership and underwriting divisions to continue to progress a structured approach to distribution, the expansion of DS&BD, while enhancing the future digital framework within Markel's Wholesale offering in the London and Asian markets.

Martin will be based at Markel's London office, and report to Andrew McMellin, managing director of Wholesale at Markel International.

With more than 25 years in the underwriting and risk management industry, Martin joins from American International Group (AIG), where he was head of broker engagement with responsibility for AIG's London Market offerings, including the Talbot Lloyd's platform and multi-year strategic initiatives. He has a diverse background with experience spanning the Lloyd's and UK retail and wholesale markets, with extensive expertise in alternative distribution strategies with major trading partners.

Martin said: "Markel's DS&BD in the Wholesale division has been going from strength-to-strength under Pat's exceptional leadership, and I am looking forward to working with Andrew and the team on the next phase of its evolution. Markel is known as a leader in most of its classes and to operate with a culture that prioritises integrity and respect, which provides the right backdrop to achieve its ambitious strategic goals."

McMellin added: "Dan's wealth of experience, long-standing trading relationships, and his strong reputation for working with underwriters, makes him the perfect successor to Pat, and is testament to Markel International's ability to attract market-leading talent. His appointment and the expansion of the DS&BD team will allow us to partner with brokers in a more commercial and cohesive manner. I'd like to thank Pat for his contribution in fostering excellent working relationships and making DS&BD as successful as it is today, and I'm delighted to welcome Dan to the team, as we continue this journey of sustained growth."

