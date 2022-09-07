CRESUD S.A.C.I.F y A. announces its results for FY 2022, ended June 30, 2022

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
HIGHLIGHTS
- We concluded a regional agricultural campaign with very good results, motivated by an active demand for grains, high commodity prices, mixed weather conditions and a more dynamic real estate market, mainly in Brazil. We planted 254,000 hectares and reached a grain production of 800,000 tons.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 47,739 million in fiscal year 2022, ARS 19,054 million from the agricultural business and ARS 28,685 million from the urban property and investment business, increasing 10% compared to fiscal year 2021.
- The net result for fiscal year 2022 was a gain of ARS 63,000 million, compared to a loss of ARS 40,179 in the previous fiscal year.
- During the fiscal year, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 336.0 million.
- Regarding the urban business, in December 2021, it was concluded the merger between IRSA and IRSA Commercial Properties that has an effective date of July 1, 2021. CRESUD's current stake in IRSA is 53.9%.
- In financial matters, we issued debt in the local market for USD 125.6 million and subsequently, we completed the exchange of the Series XXIII Notes for USD 113 million within the framework of the Resolution of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, reaching an acceptance of 86.7%.
- Subsequently, we launched a share repurchase plan for up to ARS 1,000 million, which to date has registered an advance of 99%.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
FY 2022 ended June 30, 2022
Income Statement
06/30/2022
06/30/2021
Agricultural Business Revenue
64,408
48,813
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
22,962
26,533
Urban Properties Revenues
25,593
16,585
Urban Properties Gross Profit
20,243
10,931
Consolidated Gross Profit
42,463
36,824
Consolidated Profit from Operations
43,229
16,274
(Loss) / Profit for the Period
63,000
(40,179)
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
37,088
(20,611)
Non-Controlling interest
25,912
(19,568)
EPS (Basic)
62.86
(39.11)
EPS (Diluted)
53.36
(39.11)
Balance Sheet
06/30/2022
06/30/2021
Current Assets
112,988
114,757
Non-Current Assets
416,239
441,426
Total Assets
529,227
556,183
Current Liabilities
147,579
115,488
Non-Current Liabilities
174,859
267,049
Total Liabilities
322,438
382,537
Non-Controlling Interest
124,486
120,441
Shareholders' Equity
206,789
173,646
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
Webinar ID: 874 0752 4925
Password: 164473
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688
Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237
US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066
UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591
