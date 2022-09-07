Delta Air Lines to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022.

Delta Air Lines and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 370 destinations on six continents. For more information visit news.delta.com. (PRNewsFoto/Delta Air Lines)(PRNewswire)

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com.  An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

