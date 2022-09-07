Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name BayCare One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™, Ranking #21

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored BayCare as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. This is BayCare's 6th time being named to the prestigious list, this year coming in at 21st place. Earning a spot means that BayCare is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees in the health care industry. In that survey, 85% of BayCare's employees said BayCare is a great place to work. This number is 28% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our team members are the reason BayCare is the best place to provide and receive care," said BayCare President and CEO Tommy Inzina. "This recognition celebrates our collective commitment to BayCare's mission, vision and values - trust, dignity, respect, excellence, and responsibility – as well as our dedication to high-quality, compassionate care."

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"It is our honor to spotlight the Best Workplaces in Health Care," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Health care heroes have been on the front lines saving lives, and these organizations dug deep to tailor their support to the rapidly changing demands from the pandemic. We applaud their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures."

In 2021, BayCare also ranked as a 100 Best Companies to Work FOR®. In addition, the health system was named last week to the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care® list.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. It's Medicare Advantage insurance, BayCarePlus, is among the region's few 5-star-rated plans and the system is ranked in the top 20 percent by IBM Watson Health® Top Health Systems. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care.

About the Best Workplaces in Health Care™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Health Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 161,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the health care industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

