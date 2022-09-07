Fortune and Great Place to Work® Rank Senior Star Fifth Among Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ 2022

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star announced today that it has been ranked fifth on Fortune magazine's prestigious list of Best Workplaces in Aging Services 2022. This is the fourth time in five years Senior Star has appeared on this Fortune list.

"We are a company that puts our associates at the heart of what we do. It is truly a love thing!"

"Earning the right to be on a list compiled by a trusted source like Fortune is an affirmation that brings joy to my heart," said Anja Rogers, Senior Star CEO. "We are a company that puts our associates at the heart of what we do. It is truly a love thing! When our associates feel fully supported and loved by their managers, they're able to deliver the best care, service and love to our residents."

Tulsa-based Senior Star operates seven retirement communities in four states and employs nearly 900 associates. With strategic moves as well as portfolio and leadership changes over the last two years, Senior Star is now well-positioned for future priorities that include securing large-sized assets with multiple levels of care. This will enable the business to expand their hiring and retain top talent.

To qualify for Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, the company earned certification as a Great Place to Work in May 2022. That certification process included a survey open to all Senior Star associates. "Our participation rate topped at 98% and trust, respect, fairness, pride, camaraderie and credibility were among Senior Star employees' top workplace rankings," according to Rogers. "Given the changes in the workforce over the last several years, this endorsement is most meaningful to us."

"Being named among the best aging services workplace providers highlights our commitment to continuous improvement and maintaining an associate-first culture," said Rogers. "I believe the survey results speak to Senior Star's commitment to a culture that leads with head and heart and promises to 'do for each other with love.' Our guiding principle also fosters an environment where each associate feels a sense of belonging and clearly sees that Senior Star is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in all hiring and advancement decisions. I also believe it's critical that all of us in the senior housing industry seek new ways to position ourselves positively in the marketplace and reinforce the fact that our industry is a desirable career choice … one where all are valued and where individuals can truly make a difference in the lives of those they serve."

Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from 140,000+ Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. To view this year's complete list of honorees visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/aging-services/2022?category=senior-housing-sm-med .

About Senior Star

Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America's seniors. Their portfolio includes seven retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living, nursing and memory support. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work FOR ALL. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Activated Insights® Activated Insights is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services providers. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology. Learn more at activatedinsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

