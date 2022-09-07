InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Shower Chair to Enhance Safety (RSM-114)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved shower chair that allows the user to safely bathe their entire body," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Calif., "so I invented the HYDROLIC TUB CHAIR. My design may allow individuals to relax with peace of mind while bathing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a shower chair. In doing so, it offers a safer and more efficient way to bathe. As a result, it allows the user to submerge within the bath water. The invention features a safe and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with various injuries or disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it eliminates the need to install a conventional walk in tub.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

