T5 Announces 54 MW+ Expansion of its Oregon Location to Host Flexential in Multi-Phase, Build-to-Suit Project

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the telecommunications industry's only full lifecycle data center partner, announces a long-term lease and build-to-suit project with Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, which will result in a combined 54MW campus at T5's Hillsboro , Oregon location, just outside of Portland.

T5 Construction Services will provide development and construction services to deliver an initial 138,000 sq. ft. / 18 MW data center and a subsequent 358,000 sq ft / 36 MW+ facility, provided in a fully customized, turnkey manner in accordance with Flexential's standards, specifications, and commitment to sustainability.

"Flexential's expansion within our Hillsboro data center campus aligns perfectly with T5's commitment to sustainability and customer service," said Pete Marin, CEO of T5 Data Centers. "T5's Development and Construction Services team has already engaged and is working closely with Flexential to deliver 500,000 sq. ft and 54MW of industry-leading quality and performance that will support the needs of their customers and our environment."

T5 is a founding member of the Infrastructure Masons Climate Accord and was an early data center pioneer in the Portland area with its Hillsboro, Oregon facility. The company's first project was delivered in 2014, followed by the current campus breaking ground in 2020.

"Development and construction are the roots of T5's lifecycle data center services platform," stated Robbie Sovie, Executive Vice President of T5 Construction Services. "T5's ability to manage tight supply chain constraints and history of delivering world-class data centers on time and within budget were the key differentiators for us to land this exciting opportunity."

For T5, this represents a long-term lease of its Hillsboro, OR campus to a high-quality tenant with a shared vision for service. The project further solidifies T5's position as a developer and operator of innovative, high quality data centers for the world's best companies.

"When Flexential made the decision to expand our Hillsboro footprint, partnering with T5 was the natural next step as we value their commitment to quality, customer service and providing customized industry solutions to a dynamic space," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "Both companies have a long-established presence in the Portland market, and we look forward to working together as we continue to bring esteemed data center projects and services to the region."

