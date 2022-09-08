Fort Worth Mom Sues Daycare, Claims Worker Dislocated Daughter's Elbow

Lawsuit brought by The Button Law Firm alleges inappropriate discipline incident is not the first time Compass Children's Academy violated state laws

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mom of a 3-year-old girl is suing Fort Worth daycare center Compass Children's Academy claiming that her daughter's elbow was dislocated when its worker inappropriately disciplined the child. Surveillance footage from the daycare shows the toddler was yanked by her arm with enough force to cause the child to spin around and fall to the floor. Her arm was then yanked a second time when she was forced to sit against a wall, according to the suit.

Jaynisha Jackson, a working mom in Fort Worth, was horrified when she picked up her young daughter from Compass Children's Academy daycare on Friday, June 11, 2021, and found her little one in excruciating pain, which turned out to be caused by a dislocated elbow. Jackson immediately called local law enforcement to the daycare, as the facility chose not to follow Texas daycare laws that require contacting her, emergency services, or the state of Texas to report the incident and injuries, according to the complaint.

"It is infuriating that my daughter was seriously hurt at daycare," says Jackson. "They are supposed to keep her safe while I am at work. There is simply no excuse for this to happen to my family or any other family."

The lawsuit states that Compass Children's Academy positioned itself as a daycare dedicated to a safe learning environment that "provided parents with peace of mind at a reasonable cost," yet a trail of records from the state of Texas paints a very different picture. In fact, the daycare was cited numerous times for failing to ensure that the operation and its caregivers met the minimum standards, laws, and regulations for child care. Public records from the state of Texas show the toddler was injured on the same day that the state lifted an imposed six-month "Plan of Action" for Compass Children's Academy. The plan required parent surveys, frequent staff observations and evaluations, video footage of caregivers and employees, and even hiring tenured program coordinators to serve as mentors for caregivers, according to the suit.

"It is completely irresponsible of Compass Children's Academy to ignore basic daycare safety regulations that were designed to protect innocent children like Ms. Jackson's daughter," says Jackson's attorney, Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "No working parent or their child should have to experience what Ms. Jackson and her family have gone through. We hope this lawsuit protects other children from being harmed at the hands of negligent daycare facilities like this one."

The lawsuit is filed as Jaynisha Jackson, Individually and as next friend of D.M., a minor child vs. West Fort Worth Day Care, LLC d/b/a Compass Children's Academy., Cause No. 048-336224-22 in Tarrant County, Texas.

