Identiv and collectID Deliver Immersive NFC-Enabled Fan Experience for Top German Football Club 1. FC Köln

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its collaboration with collectID to deliver a near field communication( NFC)-enabled immersive fan experience for German football club 1. FC Köln. The activation leverages Identiv's NFC life-of-garment tags to provide fans with enhanced real-time match day access to exclusive digital content.

Real-time engagement powered by NFC creates fan-centric excitement

Fans of the football club who purchased a special ticket to the recent home match, nicknamed the "Innovation Game," against Italian Club AC Milan were given a team scarf with an embedded NFC tag to customize their own stadium experience. The digitized scarf can take the place of a conventional or mobile ticket, provide entry to the stadium, and also let users access exclusive real-time digital content during a match and receive offers and rewards.

"Not only is the interactive scarf convenient as there is no need to print their ticket or pull out their phone at the entrance, but 1. FC Köln could also make sure fans showed up in the club's traditional team colors, securing their loyal fan base and commanding the home atmosphere," said David Geisser, Co-founder of collectID.

The scarfs allowed fans to receive communication from 1. FC Köln during the game, including them in the real-time action on the pitch. In the second half, fans with a registered scarf were invited to redeem a free pretzel. After the home team scored their first goal, fans received a promotional offer for a free player flock with every purchase of the new season's jersey. "The feedback received from supporters of 1. FC Köln was so positive that there will be similar activations in the future. We look forward to being involved in developing more fan engagement with 1. FC Köln," added Geisser.

For the 1. FC Koln activation, Identiv selected NFC tags featuring the highest security level based on NXP NTAG 424 DNA IC. The unique antenna design, tag conversion, and properteriary encoding schema allow easy integration into wearables and can withstand over 100 rigorous hot and cold wash cycles and heated dryer cycles. Identiv's life-of-garment tags with secure authentication are ideal for anti-counterfeiting and verifying proof of ownership, providing a personalized experience within each interaction and drawing the brand and consumer closer through each unique digital experience.

"We're taking the interactive sporting event experience to the next level of entertainment through digitization, security, and a sustainable approach with less reliance on printed tickets," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM Transponders, Identiv. "When fans scan their NFC-embedded scarf with their smartphone, it gives them access to pre-match video footage of the team's arrival, augmented reality features, and immersive replays, as well as offers and rewards with a goal of personalized data exchange drawing the team and fans closer than ever."

Identiv's innovative IoT-enabling radio frequency identification (RFID) and NFC solutions verify identities and security, and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, packaging, mobile device accessories, books, athletic apparel, wine and spirits, perishables, and pharmaceuticals.

For more information on Identiv's complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact transponder_sales@identiv.com .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

About collectID

collectID, founded and headquartered in Switzerland, solves the problem of counterfeited products and creates a gateway for physical products to the Metaverse/Web3.0 by combining encrypted, smartphone-ready NFC tags with secure NFTs on blockchain. Through this technology the physical product becomes a direct and personalized marketing channel, boosting fan engagement and brand awareness. collectID is working with top international sports teams such as Nashville Predators (NHL), Atlético Mineiro (reigning Brazilian Champion), French Ligue 1 team ESTAC, VfB Stuttgart (German Bundesliga) as well as leading luxury brands like Maison Mollerus. For more information, visit collectid.io/ .

