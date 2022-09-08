Loc Performance Expands Custom Rubber Compounding at St. Marys, Ohio Facility

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loc's St. Marys, Ohio facility today announced it is offering customers the chance to utilize Loc's skilled staff and advanced equipment to supply rubber compounds. This opportunity includes the capability to mix rubber formulations to customers' unique product specifications.

Based in Plymouth, Mich., USA, Loc Performance is a premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers high quality solutions with exceptional customer service and highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

Loc St Marys facility has capacity to mix 30 million pounds of custom rubber compounds annually for outside customers.

Loc has an experienced team of expert compounders that can design specialized rubber formulations for custom applications. They are skilled in the art of developing compounds that achieve desired physical and chemical properties and meet processing parameters and cost targets, while maintaining optimal end user performance.

The St. Marys Loc plant has provided mixed rubber formulations to a wide variety of product lines, including its leading track products, as well as tires, vibration control, conveyor belting, air springs, and various hose products. Applications include marine, railway, agriculture, construction, military and more.

"The combination of our skilled rubber compound experts and expanded capacity has presented a unique opportunity for Loc to service new and existing customers," said Lou Burr, Loc's CEO. "We currently have capacity to mix up to 30 million pounds of rubber annually for outside customers."

The St. Marys production facility, in operation since 1940, has a rich history providing tracks for harsh vehicle environments. The facility's business is rooted in military track systems, which remains a core product line. The St. Marys operation is home to the innovative Trackman® brand, consisting of agricultural and construction rubber tracks and related products.

About Loc Performance

Loc Performance, headquartered in Plymouth, MI, provides track systems, mechanical systems, armor products, fabricated structures, and rubberized products for both military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in product design and development through production, Loc offers comprehensive solutions and exceptional customer service to produce the highest quality products at competitive pricing. Loc has over 1,750,000 square feet of manufacturing space with facilities in Plymouth, Lansing, and Lapeer, Michigan, and St. Marys, Ohio with more than 980 total employees. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.

